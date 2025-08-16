CBP officers seize 9 weapons and 15 magazines at Del Rio Port of Entry

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers conducting outbound operations at Del Rio Port of Entry seized a significant quantity of weapons and magazines.

“This reflects the commitment from our dedicated officers, who work tirelessly to detect and interdict threats, ensuring that our communities on both sides of the border remain safe,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry.

Nine weapons and 15 magazines seized by CBP officers during an outbound examination at Del Rio Port of Entry.

On Thursday, Aug. 14, CBP officers assigned to the Del Rio International Bridge were conducting outbound operations when they selected a 1998 Ford E-350 Econoline van traveling to Mexico for inspection. The vehicle and utility trailer it was pulling were referred for a nonintrusive inspection system scan and canine examination. Upon further physical inspection of the vehicle and trailer, CBP officers discovered nine weapons and 15 magazines hidden within commodities inside the vehicle.

The weapons, ammunition, magazines, and weapon components were seized by CBP OFO officers. The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation into the seizure.

