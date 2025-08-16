Tunde Grande Returns to His Roots with New Afrobeats Anthem 'Finally Home'

Tunde Grande - Finally Home

The track delivers vibrant melodies, deep cultural roots, and Tunde Grande’s signature sound in a celebration of belonging.

Finally Home captures a moment many of us know, a feeling, not just a place. I’ve traveled far, and this is the point in the journey when you realize where the heart truly belongs.” — Tunde Grande

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International model and rising Afrobeats talent Tunde Grande today unveils his latest single, Finally Home , now streaming on all major platforms. A heartfelt blend of infectious rhythms and emotional storytelling, the track marks a milestone in Tunde’s evolving artistry, bridging his chic modeling persona with a deeply personal musical narrative.Tunde Grande is no stranger to the spotlight, with his modeling career taking him to fashion capitals across the globe and earning acclaim in high-profile campaigns and runway shows. With Finally Home, he shifts the conversation to music, offering listeners a song that is both sonically compelling and emotionally moving.A standout feature of Finally Home is Alpha23, the Atlanta-based producer, songwriter, and featured artist who crafted the song’s soundscape and adds a nuanced layer of harmony with his vocals ( theonlyalpha.com ). Known for blending 90s-style Southern hip-hop grit with melodic modernity, Alpha23 brings a unique sonic edge and expressive texture that complements Tunde’s Afrobeats sensibilities.Produced, written, and harmonically enhanced by Alpha23, Finally Home melds rhythmic percussion, soulful melodies, and layered vocals to create an atmosphere that is both grounded and uplifting. The track’s narrative weaves together emotive lyrics, evoking the warmth of familiar streets, the pull of home, and the universal quest for belonging.Tunde Grande’s evolution as an artist is rooted in his authentic duality. His experience in fashion imparts a keen sense of visual storytelling and presence, which now informs his music with sophistication and emotional clarity. With this release, Tunde invites audiences into his world, where style and substance converge in pursuit of something profound.What’s next? The rollout for Finally Home is more than just the song. Tunde plans to launch a visually dynamic music video, blending high fashion aesthetics with cultural touchstones that reflect his heritage and journey. He will also engage fans with intimate performances, interviews, and creative crossover events that highlight both his modeling and musical identities.AvailabilityFinally Home (feat. Alpha23) is available now across Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and all major streaming services. Fans can stay connected by following Tunde Grande on social media (@tunde_grande) for exclusive content, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and upcoming announcements.About Tunde GrandeTunde Grande is an international model turned Afrobeats artist, celebrated for his compelling blend of style, storytelling, and sound. His work bridges fashion and music, creating experiences that are visually striking and emotionally resonant.

