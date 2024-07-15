Aspiring Musician Finds Inspiration from Family and Pop Icon Justin Bieber
In a journey fueled by family and the sounds of contemporary pop, Price Lomonte has embarked on a mission to revive the heartfelt essence of modern pop music.
In a journey fueled by family and the sounds of contemporary pop, Price Lomonte has embarked on a mission to revive the heartfelt essence of modern pop music. This journey began in a basement, where the simple joy of singing with a cousin sparked a lifelong passion.
— Price Lomonte
"It all started with my cousin," Price Lomonte recalls. "We were singing in the basement, and I felt like singing was such a good feeling. It's the greatest expression anybody could have."
In 2014, while in high school, Price Lomonte found further inspiration in Justin Bieber's 2012 album "BELIEVE." Captivated by the emotional depth and vibrant sound of Bieber's music, he decided to pursue voice and grow along the way from doing covers and started writing original music."
Despite the challenges and imperfections inherent in any creative journey, Price Lomonte has shown remarkable growth and dedication. "I'm not perfect—well, nobody is—but I'm still getting there," he acknowledges. "I’ve improved my craft a lot along the way."
Recognizing a shift in the pop music landscape, Price Lomonte is determined to bring back the essence of modern pop music that resonated deeply over a decade ago. "Pop music nowadays isn't what it used to be," he states. "I want to bring back that modern pop music that people like me miss, still love, and enjoy listening to. I want to show people that real, genuine music can make a great comeback!"
As Price Lomonte continues to refine their voice and create original compositions, they remain committed to delivering music that speaks to the heart and rekindles the love for authentic pop sounds. With a deep appreciation for the power of music and a clear vision for the future, Price Lomonte is poised to make a significant impact on the music industry.
About Price Lomonte
Price Lomonte is an emerging artist dedicated to reviving the heartfelt and genuine essence of modern pop music. Inspired by family and pop icons like Justin Bieber, he began his musical journey on YouTube, developing his voice and writing original music. With a passion for bringing back the sounds of a beloved era in pop, he is committed to creating music that resonates with listeners on a profound level.
