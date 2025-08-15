New guidelines recommend earlier treatment for high blood pressure

The American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology Aug. 14 released new guidelines on high blood pressure prevention, suggesting earlier treatment can reduce the risk of cognitive decline and dementia, as well as cardiovascular disease, stroke and kidney disease. The new guidelines replace those issued in 2017 and include new or updated recommendations for medication options and managing high blood pressure before, during and after pregnancy. The guidelines also reinforce the importance of healthy lifestyle behaviors such as eating a nutritious diet, being physically active, and maintaining or achieving a healthy weight.

