Twisted Lemon Receives 2025 Canadian Choice Award for Fine Dining & Accommodations

Cayuga-based boutique inn celebrated for exceptional hospitality and creative culinary experiences

Winning this award is about team, about community, and above all, it’s about love and passion.” — Dan Megna, owner and executive chef

CAYUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twisted Lemon Restaurant & Boutique Inn is thrilled to announce its recognition as the 2025 Canadian Choice Award Winner in the category of Fine Dining and Accommodations—a testament to its exceptional contribution to southern Ontario’s hospitality landscape.“In hospitality, the word itself often gets understated — yet everything we do every day is rooted in passion,” said Dan Megna, owner and executive chef. “For all the small businesses, the people out there today, and those in the future who believe in themselves, this is why we celebrate. Thank you to everyone. Winning this award is about team, about community, and above all, it’s about love and passion.”Twisted Lemon invites guests on a sensory adventure grounded in locally sourced ingredients, creative cocktails, and immersive storytelling—from their flourishing on-site garden to the inventive Clarity Unruffled Cocktails, every detail reflects their “locavore” philosophy.. As a unique destination in Haldimand County, the inn delivers an unforgettable stay, where the restaurant, boutique accommodations, and creative experiences intertwine to create genuine hospitality art.True to the spirit of community recognition that defines the Canadian Choice Award, it’s important to note that public nominations for the 2026 awards will open on August 19, offering yet another opportunity for guests and supporters to champion businesses that leave a lasting impression.About Twisted Lemon Restaurant & Boutique Inn:Founded in 2009, Twisted Lemon evolved from a dream shared by Dan and Laurie Megna to a celebrated culinary and lodging destination. Set in a lovingly restored former home in rural Cayuga, the venue blends warm hospitality, creative cuisine, and sustainable practices. Guests can savour fresh-from-the-garden dishes, inventive cocktails, and thoughtfully designed packages—from intimate Dine & Stay experiences to regional tourism retreats with local partners.

