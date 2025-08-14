How to navigate VA’s new secure sign-in changes

To protect your personal information and help prevent scammers from stealing your VA benefits, VA has changed its secure sign-in requirements for all online VA services. Here’s what you need to do to prepare for those changes and how to get help.

What’s changing?

You can no longer use your My HealtheVet ID and password to sign in to VA.gov, VA apps and other online VA services. Plus, after September 30, you won’t be able to use your DS Logon username and password.

Instead, you will have two options for signing in: Login.gov or ID.me. These services are VA’s secure sign-in partners that protect your information and benefits.

To create a Login.gov or ID.me account, visit the Creating an Account for VA.gov webpage and follow the registration instructions for the secure sign-in option of your choosing.

Once your account is created, you will be asked to verify your identity. This is a one-time process that helps keep your information secure. To verify your identity, make sure you have an identification document like your driver’s license or passport, and an internet-connected device with a camera.

Once your account is verified, you can use it to access VA.gov, VA apps and other online VA services.

Need help?

For help creating a Login.gov or ID.me account, you can visit the Prepare for VA’s Secure Sign-In Changes webpage for step-by-step instructions. You can also call 1-800-MyVA411 for help navigating the sign-in changes.

If you prefer in-person help, go to your local VA medical center for hands-on assistance from qualified VA staff, like Army Veteran Monte Krueger did.

Monte Krueger’s experience

Krueger, who calls himself a “print person,” asked for in-person help from the staff at his local VA in Grand Island, Nebraska, which was hosting an in-person event for Veterans like him.

Staff members quickly realized that Krueger’s devices didn’t have cameras, which prevented him from verifying his identity online. The VA team lent him a tablet to complete the process and provided printed instructions to help him in the future. Krueger can now easily sign in and access his VA benefits.

“It saves me so much time, and time is all I have,” he shared. “Just make sure that if you’re going to one of these events, you know exactly what paperwork you need.”

You don’t have to struggle with VA’s secure sign-in changes alone. Help is available both online and in-person to ensure you can access your VA benefits, securely, safely and instantly.

