Rural community profile: Revisiting Fort Harrison, Montana  

With almost a quarter of all Veterans in the United States residing in rural communities, ensuring they receive quality health care close to home is a top VA priority.

Today, we’re headed west to Fort Harrison VA Medical Center (VAMC), which boasts over 100 years of providing high-quality care for Veterans.

Fort Harrison VA Medical Center

The Fort Harrison VAMC is located in Fort Harrison, Montana, and is part of the VA Montana Healthcare System, which covers 147,000 square miles of primarily rural communities.

Officially opening as a military post in 1892, Fort Harrison became a VA tuberculosis sanitarium in 1933, with sleeping porches for “sick and disabled former soldiers, sailors, and Marines” to take advantage of the Rocky Mountain region’s “dry vigorous mountain air.”

In 1963, the Fort Harrison VAMC expanded to accommodate Vietnam War Vets with the addition of Building #154, which remains its main hospital building. Today’s Fort Harrison VAMC features 34-beds in acute care with six intensive care unit beds, a medical-surgical facility, and a 24-bed inpatient residential rehabilitation facility.

Say hello to Helena

Just four miles from the Fort Harrison VAMC, you’ll find Montana’s state capital, Helena. Founded during the gold rush, Helena remains rich in history, outdoor adventure and culture. If you enjoy mountain biking, hiking or running, be sure to check out the Helena Ridge Challenge, a course designed for you to conquer all five of Helena’s ridges. Museums and art pique your interest? Be sure to visit the latest art installation at Mountain Sage Gallery or the Montana Heritage Center. And if you’re feeling extra brave, explore an abandoned mountain town from the pioneer days.

