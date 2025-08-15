Fernweh Wellness Wins 2025 Canadian Choice Award for Mental Health Clinic

Holistic mental health provider celebrated for pioneering immersive therapy and taking therapy outside the box

FINDLATER, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fernweh Wellness , a holistic mental health provider founded in small-town Saskatchewan, is proud to announce it has been named the 2025 Canadian Choice Award winner for Mental Health Clinic. This prestigious recognition reflects the trust and appreciation of clients who have found healing and support through the clinic’s compassionate, innovative, and integrative care.While rooted in Findlater, Fernweh Wellness has grown to support clients across Canada, driven by a passion to make quality therapy and mental health services accessible both financially and geographically, in rural areas, and without a commute. We blend evidence-informed therapeutic approaches with holistic, client-centred modalities to create space for healing that is tailored to every client's unique journey in life. By fostering connection, presence, and emotional resilience, our services help clients move toward sustainable mental wellness. We live by our mission that healing can begin wherever you are.Our Commitment to Clinicians and Clients:At Fernweh Wellness, we are deeply committed to the well-being of both our clients and our clinicians. We reject traditional clinic models that often lead to clinician burnout. By ensuring our therapists keep more of what they make, we empower them to build more sustainable and lasting careers. We believe that to provide the best possible care, our therapists must also prioritize their mental health and practice what they preach. This commitment ensures they show up as their best, most authentic selves for every client. We are passionate about supporting our team, knowing that their strength and resilience directly translate into the quality of care our clients receive.Mindful Movement and Community Connection:We believe in taking therapy outside the box, pioneering an immersive approach to therapy that extends beyond traditional sessions. Our services include creative arts therapy, gaming therapy, and forest therapy, offering unique pathways to healing and self-discovery. Additionally, our free Mindful Movement workshops highlight the powerful connection between movement and mental health, offering a unique opportunity for clients and community members to engage in practices that support their well-being. This innovative approach is part of our mission to provide holistic support and is a testament to our dedication to both individual and community health.In harmony with the values of community recognition and forward-thinking care, public nominations for the 2026 Canadian Choice Award will open on August 19, offering another opportunity to acknowledge organizations that prioritize mental health and program innovation.About Fernweh Wellness:Founded in Saskatchewan by former elite athlete, Ashley Foster, a Saskatchewan Provincial Champion and Canadian National Champion in taekwondo, Fernweh Wellness offers a unique approach to mental health care. Combining psychotherapy, counselling, mindfulness, somatic practices, and other integrative techniques tailored to each individual’s journey, the clinic is rooted in compassion, safety, and presence. Fernweh Wellness supports clients across Canada in reclaiming emotional balance, inner strength, and a renewed sense of self.

