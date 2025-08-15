$9.1M for Roadway Resurfacing in the Hudson Valley

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that work has begun on three infrastructure projects along key roadways in the Hudson Valley, representing a $9.1 million investment to restore pavement and improve travel along key stretches of State Route 100A and State Route 134 in Westchester County and U.S. Route 9W in Ulster County. These projects will boost safety and mobility for roadway users while supporting statewide sustainability efforts and furthering the long-term durability of the Hudson Valley’s infrastructure.

“As construction season is in full swing all across New York, the Department of Transportation continues its commitment to sound infrastructure investments that make a difference for residents and visitors in the Hudson Valley and statewide,” Governor Hochul said. “These investments will restore the surface of three key roadways, providing a strong foundation for a reliable transportation network in one of the state’s busiest regions.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “DOT is working diligently to modernize the infrastructure in the Hudson Valley and throughout New York State, and these repaving projects are examples of the work we are doing to improve the travel experience and enhance public safety for all travelers along these key corridors, ensuring the economic prosperity of surrounding communities.”

The work includes a $4.9 million 2.7-mile section of State Route 100A, also known as Knollwood Road, between State Route 100B and State Route 100C/100 (Grasslands Road), in the Village of Elmsford and Town of Greenburgh, Westchester County. State Route 100A provides vital connections to Interstate 287-also known as the Cross Westchester Expressway-and the Sprain Brook Parkway.

Also included is a $2 million project to resurface a two-mile stretch of State Route 134 from State Route 9A in the Town of Ossining to the Town of New Castle line, Westchester County. State Route 134 serves as an important local route, providing access to the Croton Reservoir and the Taconic State Parkway.

Additionally, a $2.2 million project will resurface a 4.7-mile stretch of U.S. Route 9W between Canal Street in the Hamlet of Port Ewen and State Route 32 in the Town of Ulster, Ulster County. Also included in this project are the ramps at Delaware Avenue. U.S. Route 9W, which runs along the west side of the Hudson River stretches south to Newburgh and Bear Mountain and north to the Kingston-Rhinecliff bridge and Albany, connecting to historic areas like West Point and the Catskills along the way.

Each project consists of milling and resurfacing the existing pavement with a warm-mix fiber-reinforced asphalt overlay that’s longer-lasting, and more durable to minimize cracking. Grooved inlaid striping with reflective epoxy paint will also be added to increase the visibility of pavement markings during storms. Additionally, traffic signals will be upgraded, drainage improvements will be included in the project, and curb ramps, where present, will be made compliant with current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) guidance.

These projects were designed to minimize impacts to the travelling public with a majority of the work being conducted during nighttime hours with single lane closures during paving operations. These projects are anticipated to be complete at the end of the 2025 construction season.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “The infrastructure projects announced today, in Westchester and elsewhere in the Hudson Valley, will make driving much safer for everyone.I am especially pleased that the Knollwood Road repaving, which I previously funded, is now underway. It is a heavily trafficked road in my district, and I know my constituents will look forward to its completion. I thank Governor Hochul and Commissioner Dominguez for these much needed improvements."

State Senator Pete Harckham said, “Important investments in our aging infrastructure are vital, not only to the economy of the Hudson Valley, but also to the safety of the hundreds of thousands of drivers who use our state roads to commute and for business. I thank the Governor and my colleagues in the legislature for investing robust resources to the transportation capital plan and appreciate DOT addressing this busy corridor."

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “Delivering funding for our local roads and infrastructure is the kind of state investment we can see and feel immediately, because it makes a positive difference in our daily lives. I’m thrilled that the dollars we secured are coming home to support projects along Route 9W and State Route 32 in Ulster County — two of the busiest roadways in our region that will soon see major upgrades making travel safer, smoother, and more reliable for everyone. Thank you to Governor Hochul and NYSDOT Commissioner Dominguez for supporting these investments.”

Assemblymember Chris Burdick said, “I am delighted that the Governor has made these key Hudson Valley roadway projects. My constituents, particularly in New Castle, will benefit significantly from these critical improvements, especially the Route 134 repaving. With most of the work being done at night, disruption will be minimized. Many thanks to Governor Hochul!”

Assemblymember Dana Levenberg said, “I am so pleased to see repaving begin on another state road in my district. Poor road conditions are a huge concern all over the Hudson Valley, and getting our roads fixed is among my highest priorities. I am grateful to the NYSDOT for hearing our pleas and taking action once again, and to Governor Hochul for her continued attention to the infrastructure needs in my district. I will continue pushing until all of our troubled roads are in tiptop shape.”

Assemblymember MaryJane Shimsky said, “Knollwood Road and Grasslands Road connect residential neighborhoods to local shopping and businesses, Town facilities, SUNY WCC, and Westchester Medical Center. As bus routes, they also convey mass transit for those who do not or cannot drive their own cars. Sections of these roads have deteriorated terribly in recent years, and I could not be more thrilled to see them getting the investment they deserve. Thank you to Governor Hochul for addressing this area of real need in District 92.”

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said, “Investments like these are essential to keeping Westchester’s roadways safe, efficient and ready for the future. By improving critical corridors like Route 100A and Route 134, we’re not only enhancing travel for residents, commuters and visitors, but we’re also strengthening the infrastructure that supports our local economy and quality of life. We’re grateful to Governor Hochul and the New York State Department of Transportation for making these projects a priority.”

Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger said, “Route 9W is one of our most heavily traveled corridors, and this important state investment to resurface and modernize a 4.7 mile stretch of the roadway in Kingston, Ulster, and Esopus will enhance drainage and safety and improve the overall travel experience of residents and visitors alike. I want to thank Governor Hochul and the NYS Department of Transportation for prioritizing this critical stretch of roadway and for making these investments in durable upgrades that serve our communities well into the future.”

Town of Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner said, “Many residents of Greenburgh are delighted that Knollwood Road is being repaved. We’re grateful that New York State is giving this well-travelled road the attention it deserves. This road is important because it is used by students at Westchester Community College (there is an entrance to the college on Knollwood), by seniors who live in a senior affordable housing complex, by many residents and by first responders who need to quickly get patients to Westchester Medical Center. A smooth road will be appreciated by many. Thank you to the Governor, our State Legislators and to the NYS Department of Transportation for giving this road the attention it deserves.”

Village of Elmsford Mayor Robert Williams said, “On behalf of the Trustees and Residents of Elmsford, we would like to personally thank Governor Hochul for her commitment to making the roads in New York State safer and nicer to ride on. We especially thank the Governor and the Department of Transportation for fixing and paving Knollwood Road, route 100A which runs through the Village and will enhance the quality of life for our residents.”

City of Kingston Mayor Steven Noble said, “I want to thank Governor Hochul for her ongoing investment in the City of Kingston and our region. Route 9-W is a heavily trafficked, vital corridor that connects local communities and runs through the heart of our city. The resurfacing of 9-W will ease travel and greatly improve our quality of life.”

