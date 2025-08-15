$2.2 Million Forest Management Contract

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation has awarded a $2.2 million contract to continue forest management in Napeague and Hither Hills State Parks to further address damage from the invasive Southern Pine Beetle. The contract will focus on areas that are adjacent to the nearby homes, trails and Montauk Highway, while also creating additional access for Fire Departments to help reduce the risk to human life or property in the case of a wildfire.

“One only has to look west to California or north to Canada to see the devastating impacts of wildfires. This is a safety issue,” Governor Hochul said. “It's why we are expediting the next phase of work to lessen the likelihood of a wildfire starting from a car, cigarette, campfire fire, or sparks from the railroad, and to improve access for firefighters in the event of a wildfire.”

The Southern Pine Beetle infestation has had devastating impacts to the pine barrens ecosystem. One effect of this tree damage has been decreased access for responders in the event of a wildfire. Strategic forest management of Long Island’s pine barren — including thinning, brush reduction, and prescribed burning — improves forest health, reduces fuel loads, manages for the impacts from southern pine beetle (SPB) risk, and restores the fire-adapted conditions these ecosystems depend on.

Dead trees will continue to be cut and piled, and later will either be chipped, removed, or burned under an approved burn plan, depending on site conditions. The three-year contract will start November 1, 2025 and end October 31, 2028. To comply with the Endangered Species Act, tree cutting will occur December through February, while the federally and state endangered Northern long-eared bats are hibernating in their overwintering roosts off-site.

New York State Parks Commissioner Pro Tem Randy Simons said, “I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s support for this crucial public safety work. Our agency is committed to addressing these risks. The agency has undertaken a series of projects including removing trees, clearing underbrush, creating fuel breaks, and preparing the site for prescribed burning. We look forward to working with community members and local first responders to address concerns and strengthen the local ecosystem.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Since 2014, DEC has treated more than 2,500 acres on State and County lands to suppress the southern pine beetle population and protect New York’s remaining pitch pine forests. DEC is thankful for Governor Hochul’s leadership in helping to sustain the State’s efforts to reduce the potential safety risks connected to this invasive species and support critically important management on our State lands.”

First detected on Long Island in 2014, SPB has since impacted tens of thousands of acres in Suffolk County’s Central Pine Barrens Preserve (CPBP), a 105,000-acre region of high ecological significance that supports rare, fire-adapted habitats and a diversity of plant and animal species. The Preserve spans multiple land ownerships, including state, county, municipal, and private lands, with most affected acreage occurring on Suffolk County- and DEC-owned properties. The CPBP has a legacy of fire suppression and limited forest management, which results in dense, homogenous forest stands - conditions highly conducive to SPB outbreaks.

Both DEC and State Parks work with many Federal, State, and local partners to suppress SPB populations and protect remaining pitch pine forests on State and County lands. DEC prioritizes management within CPBP’s 55,000-acre Core Preservation Area, the most protected and ecologically sensitive portion of the Preserve. Suppression strategies occur in coordination with local municipalities, and include tree removal and prescribed fire operations to actively manage this fire dependent ecosystem and reduce risk to people and infrastructure, as well as long-term GIS map surveying and annual aerial and ground monitoring and surveillance to detect and delineate new infestations.

Additionally, work taking place this summer includes:

Piling of felled trees to improve trail safety for hikers along a 2.3-mile stretch of the Paumanok Path through a $215,000 contract with the Roxy Group.

Creating a Hazard & Risk Analysis and Fire Management Plan for Napeague and Hither Hills State Parks, and prescribed burn plans for designated units to reduce risk to public safety and restore the forest community. The plans, developed through a $64,000 contract with consultant Startree Wildfire Protection, will be completed by November 2025.

Additional trailblazing and stump-grinding along the Paumanok Path to facilitate access by emergency personnel.

Staffing a 24-hour-a-day fire watch patrol to ensure any fire outbreaks are reported quickly.

These projects continue earlier work to address southern pine beetle damage and fire risks within Napeague and Hither Hills State Parks. Since 2022, OPRHP has spent more than $2 million on fuel management work, including cutting 16,000 hazardous trees, installing over 2.2 miles of fuel breaks, creating slash piles, chipping, and performing understory management.

Assemblymember Tommy John Schiavoni said, “The threat of wildfires on the East End is very real, and this funding will allow critical work to move forward in Napeague and Hither Hills State Parks. Managing the damage caused by the Southern Pine Beetle is essential to protecting our communities, preserving our natural landscapes, and ensuring the safety of residents and visitors alike. I commend Governor Hochul and the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation for prioritizing this important project, stated Assemblyman Tommy John Schiavoni.”

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said, “This is a positive step towards protecting our residents and natural resources by finally addressing the wildfire danger that the southern beetle has created across Long Island. We hope to see more of these efforts from the state in other Suffolk County communities, which face the dangers of wildfires all year round.”

Suffolk County Legislator Ann Welker said, “Hither Hills and Napeague were recognized in 2006 as among the top natural heritage areas in New York State by the New York Natural Heritage Program for their globally rare biodiversity. The Southern Pine Beetle has left these forests vulnerable to wildfire, and this funding will support controlled burns, reduce fuel loads, and improve access for emergency responders while protecting nearby homes, increasing public safety, and preserving irreplaceable habitats that define our East End community. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for this continuing support.”

East Hampton Town Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez said, “We want to sincerely thank Governor Hochul for her leadership and for making this critical investment in East Hampton’s safety. This project shows what is possible when the State, the Town, and our volunteer fire departments work together toward a shared goal. We are deeply grateful to the Governor for prioritizing this work and to our local firefighters for the extraordinary service they provide to protect lives, property, and the natural beauty of East Hampton.”

East Hampton Town Councilmember David Lys said, “When a fire breaks out in a place like Napeague, there’s no room for delay. This investment gives our first responders the access they need and removes the dangerous fuel that drives wildfires. I am grateful to Governor Hochul for making this a priority and to our volunteer firefighters for standing ready to protect lives and property every single day.”

