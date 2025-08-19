Kooner Fleet Management Solutions Secures Top 10 Spot on Sacramento Business Journal’s Fastest-Growing Companies List

Kooner Fleet Management A SBJ Fastest-Growing Company Kooner Fleet Management Kooner Fleet Management Truck Crossing the Tower Bridge in Sacramento, CA

With 159.8% revenue growth over two years, Kooner FMS ranked No. 9 out of 50 honorees, whose average two-year growth rate was 98.2%.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kooner Fleet Management Solutions, a leading provider of comprehensive on-site fleet management, preventative maintenance and mobile repair solutions, proudly announces it has been ranked No. 9 on the Sacramento Business Journal’s list of the region’s fastest-growing companies.

The Sacramento Business Journal revealed that Kooner FMS experienced a 159.8% increase in revenue from 2022 to 2024, which ranks the company as the 9th fastest-growing company in Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer and Yolo counties.

“Ranking in the top 10 fastest-growing companies in Greater Sacramento validates our vision of transforming fleet management,” said Gary Kooner, Founder and CEO of Kooner Fleet Management Solutions. “We’re committed to delivering reliable and efficient fleet solutions that help our clients keep their operations moving. Our growth is fueled by the commitment to excellence, innovation, and creating real value for our network, not only in the region, but across the nation.”

Since 2020, Kooner FMS has seen hyper-growth, achieving an increase in revenue of nearly 3200% since 2020. The company continues to grow its North American coverage map, serving hundreds of logistics, transportation and Fortune 500 companies across 26 states and in Canada. Kooner FMS has grown its headcount by more than 2,600% since 2020, with plans to hire more than 100 additional technicians and corporate employees over the next year.

Kooner Fleet Management Solutions offers a comprehensive suite of services, including: Fleet Optimization, 24/7 vehicle maintenance & repair, driver safety training, compliance management, and advanced technologies for real-time fleet monitoring & analytics. As the company continues to expand nationally, Kooner FMS remains focused on customer satisfaction, technological advancements, and sustainable best practices.

About Kooner Fleet Management Solutions

An Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company, Kooner Fleet Management Solutions is a leading provider of comprehensive on-site fleet management, mobile fleet services, and last mile maintenance solutions. With a focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence, the company delivers tailored services to transportation businesses of all sizes across the United States. For more information, visit www.KoonerFMS.com.

