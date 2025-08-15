Inner Vision Healing & Wellness Awarded 2025 Canadian Choice Award for Health and Wellness

Port Perry holistic care centre celebrated for its restorative approach to physical, mental and emotional well-being

PORT PERRY , ONTARIO, CANADA, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inner Vision Healing & Wellness , a trusted healing centre in Port Perry dedicated to holistic wellness and compassionate care, has been honoured with the 2025 Canadian Choice Award in the category of Health and Wellness. This prestigious recognition reflects the deep trust the community places in Inner Vision Healing & Wellness’ nurturing and effective approach to well-being.For years, Inner Vision Healing & Wellness has provided a range of integrative therapies — such as the unique sound and light frequencies of the Harmonic Egg, reflexology, biofield tuning, reiki, energy work and mindfulness practices — designed to restore balance and support healing in body, mind and spirit. Its team of skilled practitioners combines professional expertise with a warm, welcoming environment to deliver truly personalized care.As the concept of community-focused healing gains momentum nationwide, public nominations for the 2026 Canadian Choice Award will soon open on August 19, ensuring ongoing recognition for businesses that uplift and support Canadians’ health and wellness journeys.About Inner Vision Healing & WellnessLocated in the serene setting of Port Perry, Inner Vision Healing & Wellness offers holistic therapies tailored to support mental, emotional, and physical well-being. Through a compassionate, client-first approach, the centre empowers individuals to overcome stress, pain, and life’s challenges with grace, strength, and renewal.

