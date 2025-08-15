California Supreme Court Narrows Reach of Nursing Home Arbitration Agreements

(Subscription required) Arbitration agreements with nursing facilities don't apply to wrongful-death claims if survivors assert institutional neglect, and not medical malpractice, led to a loved one's demise, the California Supreme Court held Thursday.

