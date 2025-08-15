Cat Sitter Toronto Inc. Named 2025 Canadian Choice Award Winner in Pet Services Category

Award-winning Toronto company recognized nationwide for delivering professional, compassionate, and reliable in-home care to feline companions

It’s an honour to be given this award. We're often seen as hobbyists rather than professionals. Getting this award helps elevate us to the level of professionalism that I like to hold our company to.” — Zara, Owner and CPO of Cat Sitter Toronto Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cat Sitter Toronto Inc. , a trusted provider of professional in‑home feline care across downtown and east Toronto, has been honoured with the 2025 Canadian Choice Award in the Pet Services category—a recognition voted for by pet owners across the country.Known for delivering reliable, loving, and highly personalized cat care, Cat Sitter Toronto sets itself apart with features like GPS‑monitored visits, photo updates, and medication administration, offering peace of mind to cat owners leaving their furry companions at home.Zara, Owner and CPO of Cat Sitter Toronto Inc., commented: “It’s an honour to be given this award. We are often seen as hobbyists rather than professionals. Getting this award helps elevate us to the level of professionalism that I like to hold our company to.”This recognition reflects the dedication the team brings to every visit, from detailed litter care and social interaction to emergency response and app‑based communication. All staff are vetted, trained in cat care and first aid, fully bonded, and insured, ensuring every cat receives expert attention.Cat Sitter Toronto is proud to be among other outstanding local businesses celebrated in the 2025 Canadian Choice Award. In keeping with the spirit of community recognition, it’s worth noting that public nominations for the 2026 Canadian Choice Award will open on August 19, offering pet owners and supporters another opportunity to voice their appreciation.About Cat Sitter Toronto Inc.Serving Toronto’s downtown and east-end neighbourhoods, Cat Sitter Toronto Inc. delivers professional, compassionate cat care in the comfort of each pet’s home. Their services include 30-, 45-, and 60‑minute visits, medication administration, litter maintenance, GPS‑tracked visits, photo updates, and intuitive mobile app support. The organization is fully bonded, insured, and staffed by trained cat care professionals who treat each client’s pets with utmost skill and affection.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.