God Is in the Plan: New Faith-Based Mystery Novel Reveals How Lives Intertwine Under a Divine Blueprint

A new inspirational fiction novel, God Is in the Plan by Pastor Vernon Horace Peters, invites readers into a suspenseful and faith-filled journey through the small town of Willow Creek, where the ordinary becomes extraordinary and every moment may be part of a divine blueprint.Pastor Ethan Caldwell, a devoted minister, receives an anonymous letter: "God is in the plan. Watch, and you will see." At first, he dismisses it. until miraculous and mysterious events begin to unfold. Joined by investigative journalist Claire Dawson, Ethan must navigate skepticism, secrets, and the enigmatic visions of reclusive Daniel Whitaker. Are these signs from God, or is something more sinister at play?Blending elements of mystery, drama, and spiritual reflection, God Is in the Plan offers an engaging narrative that speaks to the timeless human questions of faith, fate, and free will. The story's intertwined characters reflect the struggles, doubts, and hopes that readers may recognize in their own lives.Author Vernon Horace Peters draws from decades of ministry, community leadership, and personal experience to create a novel rooted in both suspense and hope. "Even when life feels hopeless, there is always hope in Jesus Christ," Peters says. "This book is a reminder that God's plan is always at work, even when we can't see the whole picture."About the AuthorVernon Horace Peters is the Co-Founder of Covenant A.M.E. Church in Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania, and a lifetime member of the New York Urban League. With over 25 years of service as a Nurse Manager at The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, he has combined compassion, leadership, and faith throughout his life's work. Peters is a mentor, community advocate, and passionate traveler, living with his wife, Cheryl, and daughter, Brittni.God Is in the Plan is available through distributors.

