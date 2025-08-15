Oregon Commission on Historic Cemeteries and Oregon Heritage Commission seek to fill vacancies

The Oregon Heritage Commission (OHC) and the Oregon Commission on Historic Cemeteries (OCHC) seek volunteers to fill multiple positions.

Oregon Commission on Historic Cemeteries

The OCHC is seeking two new members, one for the position representing Eastern Oregon and one representing the Portland Metro area.

The Commission is seeking a member with knowledge related to, or interest in:

cemeteries;

historic preservation;

genealogy;

cultural and burial practices of ethnic groups found in Oregon;

landscape and native plants; and

history.

The OCHC is comprised of seven citizens. It is empowered by the Legislature to maintain a listing of all historic cemeteries in Oregon, make recommendations for funding, seek legislative appropriations for historic cemeteries, and assist in the coordination of restoration, renovation and maintenance of historic cemeteries statewide. The commission develops online resources, offers workshops, and promotes the value of historic cemeteries through storytelling.

The group meets four times per year in different locations around the state and online. There may be an occasional additional meeting for extra projects, programs, and grant selection. Commissioners are also asked to organize informal meetings in their regions or work on other projects outside of meeting time. Travel costs are reimbursed.

To apply, send a letter of interest and resume to commission coordinator Kuri Gill at Kuri.Gill@oprd.oregon.gov or 503-986-0685. Please include your reasons for wanting to serve on the commission, any skills or knowledge you will bring to its work, and ideas or goals you have for your participation. Please submit your information before September 12, 2025. More information about the Historic Cemeteries program is available online www.oregonheritage.org.

Oregon Heritage Commission

The Heritage Commission currently has three vacancies and is especially seeking members with knowledge and experience related to community institutions, heritage tourism, or education/higher education and who have experience working with diverse cultural groups. The Commission seeks applications from those that live in the Southern Oregon area, the Portland Metro area, and the Mid/South Willamette Valley area.

The Heritage Commission’s nine members represent a diversity of cultural, geographic, and institutional interests. The Commission is the primary agency for coordination of heritage activities in the state. This includes carrying out the Oregon Heritage Plan, increasing efficiency and avoiding duplication among interest groups, developing plans for coordination among agencies and organizations, encouraging tourism related to heritage resources, and coordinating statewide anniversary celebrations.

The group meets four-six times per year in changing locations around the state and will offer virtual options to attend meetings. Commissioners are also asked to occasionally participate in meetings or events in their regions and work on other projects outside of meeting time. Appointed Commissioners are reimbursed for their travel and related expenses while conducting official commission business.

More information about the Oregon Heritage Commission is available online at www.oregonheritage.org and from Commission coordinator Katie Henry at 503-877-8834 or katie.henry@oprd.oregon.gov.

To request appointment, go to Governor Tina Kotek’s Boards and Commissions webpage at https://www.oregon.gov/gov/Pages/board-list.aspx.



