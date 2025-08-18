MATAX, Inc from San Francisco, CA named Advisory Innovator of the Year by Xero’s 2025 Partner Awards

MATAX Logo Xero Announcement of MATAX as Advisory Innovator of the Year Award

Accounting and bookkeeping firms recognized for delivering outstanding support to small businesses

This recognition validates what we've believed all along—that technology should amplify human potential, not replace it."” — Dawn Hatch

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MATAX, Inc has been awarded Advisory Innovator of the Year as part of Xero’s 2025 Partner Awards. This prestigious accomplishment celebrates practices that have shown exceptional commitment to their clients, a real drive for innovation, and an all-around standard of excellence.The Xero Partner Awards celebrate firms that are not only adapting to but also driving the very trends highlighted in Xero's 2025 State of the Industry Report , demonstrating how innovation and expanded advisory services are leading to significant industry growth. This year, there were 7 trophies up for grabs for US-based accountants, bookkeepers, including: Small Firm of the Year, Mid-Size Firm of the Year, Large Firm of the Year, National Partner of the Year, Advisory Innovator of the Year Award, Community Champion and Rising Star of the Year.Andrew Kanzer, Managing Director, North America, Xero said: “This award isn't just about recognizing skill; it's about celebrating the heart and drive of our partners. They are the ones on the front lines, turning industry evolution into real-world success for small businesses. We are proud to honor their commitment to going above and beyond, transforming client relationships through exceptional advisory and support.”Founded in 2006, MATAX is a strategic advisory firm specializing in AI-powered accounting solutions for startup founders and technology entrepreneurs. As a 2x Xero Gold Partner of the Year for the Americas (2017, 2018) and member of Xero's Advisory Council (XPAC), MATAX has established itself as a leader in innovative accounting practices.MATAX won the Advisory Innovator of the Year Award for their groundbreaking people-first approach—a revolutionary methodology that uses artificial intelligence to handle routine accounting tasks while elevating their team to focus entirely on strategic advisory work. This philosophy challenges the industry norm of replacing humans with technology, instead proving that AI should amplify human expertise.The firm's innovative approach centers on their proprietary MEMo ( MATAX Ecosystem Model ™) framework, which systematically connects business functions while using AI to eliminate routine data entry, reconciliations, and basic reporting. This transformation has allowed MATAX to evolve a significant portion of their bookkeeping clients into strategic advisory relationships, delivering deeper, more impactful guidance while helping clients gain genuine confidence in managing their businesses.MATAX's client communication innovation includes replacing traditional monthly meetings with strategic vibe checks that achieve exceptional success rates, demonstrating the value clients place on authentic, strategic interactions over routine data reviews. The firm has helped hundreds of startup founders transform their relationship with accounting from a necessary burden into a strategic growth driver.Dawn Hatch, Founding Partner/CEO at MATAX said: “This recognition validates what we've believed all along—that technology should amplify human potential, not replace it. We’ve proven that investing in people first, then adding AI to handle routine tasks, creates exponentially better outcomes for everyone involved. This award belongs to our entire team who believed in reimagining how accounting and advisory services could work, and to our clients who trusted us to try something different. We're not just changing how accounting gets done—we're proving that the future belongs to firms that use AI to make their people more valuable, not more replaceable.”This year’s judging panel was made up of Xero leadership, along with guest judges from the Xero community and industry leaders.Find more information on all the US accounting and bookkeeping winners and why they are being recognized at this year’s awards here

