MATAX Named Finalist for Xero Advisory Innovator of the Year Award

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While accounting firms rush to replace staff with AI, one Xero partner is proving the opposite approach drives better results—and just earned recognition as a finalist for Advisory Innovator of the Year. MATAX , a leading Xero partner specializing in strategic advisory services for startup founders, has been named one of three finalists for the prestigious Xero Advisory Innovator of the Year Award. The recognition highlights MATAX's groundbreaking people-first AI approach that uses artificial intelligence to elevate human expertise rather than replace it.The Advisory Innovator of the Year Award recognizes Xero partners who demonstrate exceptional innovation in building advisory practices through cutting-edge technology adoption, client impact, and industry leadership. MATAX was selected for their methodology that transforms routine accounting tasks into strategic advisory opportunities."This recognition validates what we've believed all along—that technology should amplify human potential, not replace it," said Dawn Hatch, Founding Partner of MATAX. "While others look to cut staff to reduce costs, we've proven that investing in people first, then adding AI to handle routine tasks, creates exponentially better outcomes for everyone involved."MATAX's innovative approach is built on their people-first philosophy: using AI to eliminate routine tasks. This is supported by their proprietary MEMo™ (MATAX Ecosystem Model) framework, which systematically connects business functions to transform accountants into trusted business advisors.The results have been transformative: MATAX has significantly decreased routine work hours while helping clients save 20+ hours each month. Most notably, the firm transitioned nearly 50% of their bookkeeping clients into strategic advisory relationships, retaining these clients while offering more in-depth, impactful guidance."Our clients don't just get their books done, they gain confidence, start asking better strategic questions, and become genuinely better prepared for growth," Hatch explained. "These skills stay with them forever, which is the real measure of advisory success."The company's innovative client communication approach reflects this philosophy shift. Traditional monthly meetings have been replaced by “Vibe Checks”, strategic check-ins that achieve exceptional success rates, demonstrating the value clients place on authentic, tactical interactions over routine data reviews.MATAX's team transformation has been equally impressive. By freeing staff from data processing through AI automation, team members have evolved into strategic advisors who genuinely impact client success. This has created career growth opportunities that attract top talent while driving sustainable growth."We're not just changing how accounting gets done, we're proving that the future belongs to firms that use AI to make their people more valuable, not more replaceable," said Hatch. "This creates sustainable advantage because it builds on irreplaceable human capabilities like strategic thinking, empathy, and complex problem-solving."Founded in 2006, MATAX specializes in providing strategic advisory services to startup founders and technology entrepreneurs. The company combines expert accounting skills with cutting-edge technology and human expertise to deliver transformational business results.The winner of the Advisory Innovator of the Year Award will be announced on August 14, 2025. MATAX continues to refine and share their people-first AI methodology, establishing themselves as thought leaders in human-centered AI innovation within the accounting industry.--About MATAX: MATAX is a leading strategic advisory firm specializing in AI-powered accounting solutions for startup founders and technology entrepreneurs. Founded in 2006, MATAX combines expert accounting skills with cutting-edge technology and human expertise to deliver transformational business results. Their people-first philosophy and proprietary MEMo™ (MATAX Ecosystem Model) framework help clients achieve sustainable growth while freeing entrepreneurs to focus on building their vision.For more information about MATAX and their innovative advisory services, visit www.mataxhq.com

