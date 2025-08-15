Music City's Ultimate Power Penthouse with Largest Rooftop in Printer’s Alley To Auction via Concierge Auctions

Fully Furnished Sanctuary in Historic Phoenix Lofts Selling in Cooperation with Tyler Henson and Jackie Henson of Keller Williams Hood Company

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rich in Nashville history and vibrant culture, an exclusive downtown loft where industrial charm meets modern luxury is headed to auction via Concierge Auctions. 207 3rd Ave North, Unit 602, listed for $4.995 million, will be offered in cooperation with Tyler Henson and Jackie Henson of Keller Williams Hood Company. Starting bids are expected to range between $1.75 million and $3.1 million. Bidding is set to open 28 August via the firm's online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, culminating on 11 September.

Located atop the iconic Phoenix Lofts, this 3,183-square-foot fully furnished penthouse offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity for discerning buyers. The open-concept design features four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, bathed in natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows that highlight exposed brick walls, wood-beamed ceilings with twelve-foot heights, and industrial details. Thoughtfully curated furnishings blend timeless elegance with artistic flair, creating a move-in-ready sanctuary perfect for those seeking turnkey luxury.

The expansive living area showcases a custom billiards table and bold Music City design elements, while the gourmet kitchen features high-end appliances and rich cabinetry perfect for hosting intimate dinners or larger gatherings. The show-stopping 600-square-foot private rooftop terrace offers sweeping Nashville skyline views and a fire pit for evening ambiance, creating an ideal space for quiet mornings or entertaining friends high above the vibrant street level.

Located in historic Printer's Alley in downtown Nashville, residents enjoy immediate access to Broadway's live music venues while residing in their private urban sanctuary. The penthouse is steps from award-winning restaurants and boutique shopping, with walking access to legendary entertainment venues. Premium amenities include private elevator access, attached multi-car garage parking, and a climate-controlled environment throughout.

Nashville represents the pinnacle of Southern sophistication, where world-class dining meets legendary entertainment in the heart of Music City. The city's culinary scene features award-winning establishments like etch restaurant by chef Deb Paquette offering globally-inspired cuisine, while Assembly Food Hall provides over twenty eateries and ten bars downtown. Entertainment options abound with behind-the-scenes experiences at the Grand Ole Opry and Country Music Hall of Fame, plus Broadway's honky-tonks and intimate venues like The Listening Room Cafe.

The prestigious Belle Meade area, just minutes away, features 360 Bistro and fine dining establishments alongside the historic Belle Meade Plantation for wine tastings and cultural exploration. Within twenty miles, residents can enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby state parks, explore the vibrant Gulch district, or experience the dynamic nightlife of Music Row. Located in historic Printer's Alley and offering immediate access to the best of Music City, this one-of-a-kind penthouse defines urban luxury living at its finest.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

