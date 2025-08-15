ATV Crash in Hopkinton

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Sergeant Kevin Bronson

603-352-9669

August 15, 2025

Hopkinton, NH – Just before 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 15, 2025, New Hampshire Fish and Game was contacted by New Hampshire State Police Dispatch. An individual had been involved in an OHRV crash in the town of Hopkinton. Hopkinton Fire and Ambulance along with a Conservation Officer with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded.

Hopkinton Fire and Ambulance crew utilized their UTV to quickly respond and extricate the victim from the remote location of the crash. Upon investigation, it was discovered that Kathryn Eaton, 43, of Hopkinton had been operating an ATV on the Boundtree ATV Club trail system. While navigating the trail at low speeds, it appears that Eaton struck a rock and was unable to stay on the machine. Eaton suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by Hopkinton Ambulance to seek further treatment for her injuries.

New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds OHRV operators to operate with care while enjoying New Hampshire’s’ riding opportunities. Only operate on designated trails or where permission has been granted to ride.