$194M in Food Assistance Distributed to 1.6M Students

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that 1.6 million low-income children have already received summer food assistance totaling $194 million as part of the 2025 Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer, Summer EBT, program. The program provides $120 per child to eligible families to help pay for healthy food during the summer months when children might not have access to free school meals.

“While Federal Republicans are slashing vital nutrition assistance programs like SNAP, Summer EBT helps millions of children in New York State maintain a healthy diet at a time when they don’t have access to free school meals,” Governor Hochul said. “Raising children has never been more expensive, which is why we’re continuing to put money back in the pockets of New York’s working families, and make investments in our children’s future.”

Summer EBT benefits will continue to be distributed through the summer, and most eligible children receive the benefits automatically. However, some families may need to apply. New Yorkers are encouraged to learn more about eligibility and apply, if necessary, before the September 4 deadline.

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “Summer EBT benefits are vitally important to families who rely on free breakfast and lunch while school is in session. Keeping children well fed during the summer months will help them stay healthy and return to school in the fall ready to learn. Governor Hochul recognizes that when children are healthy, fed, and ready to learn, they can thrive, and the Summer EBT program plays an important role in making that happen.”

No Kid Hungry New York Director Rachel Sabella said, “No parent should have to choose between paying bills and putting food on the table. The Summer EBT program helps make that possible by providing families with extra grocery money when school is out, so children can continue to thrive and enjoy their break. It’s a smart, effective policy that meets a real need and supports working families across our state. We’re proud to work with leaders like Governor Hochul who are taking meaningful action to fight childhood hunger and invest in kids’ futures.”

State Senator Roxanne J. Persaud said, "Access to healthy, nutritious food is essential for every child’s growth and success. The Summer EBT program ensures that low-income families can continue to provide balanced meals when school is out, easing financial strain and helping children thrive. I encourage all eligible families to take advantage of this resource before the September 4 deadline.”

Assemblymember Andrew Hevesi said, "Summer EBT has been an essential tool to fight child hunger, and New York State's investment has made a difference for over 1.6 million children this season already. This program will result in our kids starting the school year healthy and ready to learn. Huge thank you to Governor Hochul, Speaker Heastie, Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins, and all of my colleagues who have made this a priority, and for their continued commitment to fighting child hunger in New York."

Assemblymember Maritza Dávila said, "As Chair of the Assembly Social Services Committee, I am proud to see so many New York families taking advantage of the Summer EBT program. Already, more than 1.6 million children have received food assistance during the months when school meals are not available. I am proud to join Governor Hochul in fighting childhood hunger across New York State. This program is a vital tool to help families stretch their grocery budgets. I encourage every eligible family to make sure they receive this benefit before the September 4 deadline."

Eligible children receive Summer EBT food benefits on an EBT card that their families can use just like Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Summer EBT food benefits can be used to buy food like fruits, vegetables, meat, whole grains, and dairy at authorized retail food stores, farmers markets, and anywhere else SNAP is accepted.

Research has shown that providing families with summer food benefits reduces childhood hunger and promotes better nutrition. A demonstration project tested by the USDA during the pandemic found that Summer EBT decreased the number of kids with very low food security by one-third.

Benefits will continue to be issued throughout the summer and, when completed, more than $250 million in food assistance is expected to be issued to an estimated 2.2 million school-aged children.

Summer EBT food benefits are available on Summer EBT food benefits cards for 122 days from issuance and will expire at that time. Recipients should use their benefits soon after they receive them.

To learn more about Summer EBT benefits and eligibility or to apply, visit ny.gov/SummerEBT.