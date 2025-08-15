Meera Introduces the Most Compliant and Dynamic AI Texting Agent Yet

With the rise of large language models, intelligence alone isn’t the differentiator—control is. We’ve built Meera to give teams the power of AI with the precision they actually need.” — Vivek Zaveri, Founder & CEO of Meera.ai

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meera has launched a new Adaptive Agent that redefines how organizations can qualify leads, respond to inquiries, and drive conversations via text—without compromising on compliance.This is Meera’s most flexible messaging capability to date. The Adaptive Agent enables teams to run dynamic, open-ended SMS conversations powered by retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), while staying fully grounded in approved content. Every response is controlled, compliant, and optimized to convert.“With the rise of large language models, intelligence alone isn’t the differentiator—control is,” said Vivek Zaveri, CEO of Meera.ai. “We’ve built Meera to give teams the power of AI with the precision they actually need.”The Adaptive Agent can ask custom qualifier questions, collect missing data points, handle objections, and respond in real time using information from customer-approved sources such as websites, CRMs, and internal documents.It joins Meera’s existing Fully Scripted Agent, giving organizations two conversation models to choose from—depending on how much control they want over messaging.Adaptive Agent (Grounded RAG): Designed for dynamic conversations with built-in guardrails. Ideal for teams that want responsiveness without sacrificing brand voice, compliance, or accuracy.Fully Scripted Agent: Built for complete message control. Every message is pre-written, tested, and mapped—making it a great fit for regulated industries or short, structured workflows.Both agents are grounded in the customer’s data, built for lead conversion at scale, and protected by Meera’s TCPA compliance framework and SOC 2 Type II certified infrastructure.The addition of the Adaptive Agent reflects Meera’s continued commitment to helping enterprise teams start more conversations—while meeting the highest standards for safety, accuracy, and performance.Contact for more information:Dustin WalkerCMO, Meera.aidwalker@mantradigital.co

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.