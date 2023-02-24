Mantra Digital Launches Meera AI and Legal Growth Marketing to Automate Sales Outreach and Streamline Lead Generation
With the launch of these two new companies, we will be focused on growth, team building, and hiring for a lot of different positions this year We are really excited about 2023.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mantra Digital, a full-service performance marketing agency, is excited to announce the launch of two new companies: Meera AI Inc. and Legal Growth Marketing Inc.
The new companies began as businesses within Mantra Digital’s portfolio. Now, reflecting their maturity and capabilities, the agency has spun them off as standalone entities.
Meera AI provides an automated conversational AI engagement platform that helps sales reps automate their most tedious and time-consuming outreach tasks, allowing them to focus on closing deals. Meera acts as a virtual sales assistant. It is able to schedule calls and answer questions via text, transfer warm leads to human sales reps, and more.
Legal Growth Marketing Inc. helps law firms across the U.S. gain more clients through lead generation, live call transfers, and more. The company provides legal leads in the areas of motor vehicle accidents, trucking accidents, motorcycle accidents, DUI, worker's compensation, medical malpractice, and other personal injury cases. LGM also helps lawyers save time by filtering out leads that aren't qualified, allowing them to focus only on claimants they can help.
"Recent advances in technology hold so much promise for companies who want their marketing to be more effective and efficient,” said Vivek Zaveri, Founder & Chief Executive Officer at Mantra Digital. “That’s why we are spinning the legal business and the conversational AI business of our agency into these two different entities. And we're eager to see how Meera AI and Legal Growth Marketing Inc. will help our clients achieve their growth goals in 2023 and the years to come."
Mantra Digital will be showcasing Meera AI and Legal Growth Marketing, Inc. through sponsorships and exhibits at various trade shows in 2023, including LeadsCon in Las Vegas and The Affiliate Summit East in New York.
Over the past decade, Mantra Digital has built a reputation for using new technologies in innovative ways to help clients build their brands and reach customers anytime, anywhere. The agency is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and has offices in New York City and Mumbai.
"With the launch of these two new companies, we will be focused on growth, team building, and hiring for a lot of different positions this year," said Dharia. "We are really excited about 2023."
Visit www.meera.ai to learn more about Meera AI Inc and https://growth.legal/ for more information on Legal Growth Marketing Inc.
