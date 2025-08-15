ODIHR opens election observation mission in Moldova

CHIŞINĂU, 15 August 2025 – The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) today opened an observation mission for the 28 September parliamentary elections in Moldova, following an invitation from the national authorities.

The mission is led by Jillian Stirk and consists of a core team of 15 experts based in Chişinău. ODIHR will be joined by 30 long-term observers, who will be deployed throughout the country from 22 August. The Office also plans to request 200 short-term observers, due to arrive several days before election day.

The mission will assess the conduct of the elections for their compliance with OSCE commitments and other international obligations and standards, as well as with national legislation.

Observers will closely monitor all aspects of the electoral process, including the conduct of the campaign, also on social networks, the work of the election administration at all levels, election legislation and its implementation, campaign finance, media coverage, and the resolution of election disputes. Observers will also assess the implementation of previous ODIHR election recommendations.

Meetings with representatives of national authorities and political parties, the judiciary, civil society, the media and the international community form an integral part of the observation.

On election day, the ODIHR mission will be joined by delegations from the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and the European Parliament to observe the opening of polling stations, voting, the counting of votes and the tabulation of results.

ODIHR will publish an interim report some two weeks before the elections, and the observation mission’s preliminary findings and conclusions will be presented at a press conference the day after the elections. A final report assessing the entire election process and containing recommendations will be published by ODIHR some months after the end of the election process.

The ODIHR Election Observation Mission and the OSCE Mission to Moldova operate independently under separate mandates.

Further information on ODIHR’s election observation activities in Moldova is available here: https://www.osce.org/odihr/elections/moldova

