PCUz supported organisation of 8th Central Asian Expert Forum

The 8th Central Asian Expert Forum (CAEF) took place on 14–15 August 2025 in Tashkent. This year’s theme “Central Asia – a Common Space of Trust, Security and Sustainable Development” brought together over 100 experts, policy-makers, and diplomats to discuss regional dialogue and cooperation across Central Asia and beyond.

The Forum included also expert-led discussion sessions on regional economic integration, sustainable development, and the regional identities. Independent international experts from academia and think tanks provided examples of regional co-operation from other OSCE Participating states.

“The Forum is also a reminder that security and trust are built through dialogue. This is a principle that has guided the OSCE since the signing of the Helsinki Final Act exactly 50 years ago. Trust is not established overnight; it grows from consistent, transparent, and inclusive engagement. This is why gatherings like this – where representatives of all Central Asian states, as well as international partners, can meet face-to-face – are so essential.”, OSCE Project Co-Ordinator in Uzbekistan Ambassador Antti Karttunen said in his opening remarks.

The Forum was hosted by the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan. OSCE Project Co-Odinator in Uzbekistan together with other international organisations supported organisation of the forum.