Educator Perceptions & Insights Center (EPIC) to Launch the 2025 Kansas Teacher Retention Initiative (KTRI)

Educator Perceptions & Insights Center (EPIC)

EPIC to launch the 2025 Kansas Teacher Retention Survey, the third statewide effort to gather educator insights and drive data-informed retention strategies.

NEWTON, KS, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Educator Perceptions & Insights Center (EPIC), in partnership with leading education organizations, is once again launching the Kansas Teacher Retention Survey as part of the statewide Kansas Teacher Retention Initiative (KTRI)—a data-driven effort to better understand and improve teacher engagement and retention across Kansas.

The 2025 survey will be distributed to all Kansas public school educators on September 29, 2025, and remain open through November 22, 2025.

Launched in 2021 by EPIC co-founders Dr. Bret Church and Dr. Luke Simmering, the KTRI survey captures the lived experiences of Kansas educators and generates actionable insights to inform strategic decisions at both district and state levels. Participation has grown steadily, with over 20,000 educators responding in 2021 and more than 30,000 in 2023, resulting in over 190 district-specific reports and a growing base of longitudinal data. Now in its third cycle, the initiative allows districts to benchmark progress, identify persistent challenges, and track improvements—grounded in educator voice.

Why It Matters: A National and Statewide Crisis

Teacher shortages remain a critical challenge across Kansas and the U.S. Recent findings underscore the urgency:

• 55% of U.S. educators are considering leaving the profession early due to burnout (RAND Corporation, 2024)

• 86% of public schools reported difficulty hiring qualified teachers in 2024 (U.S. Dept. of Education, NCES, 2025)

• Nearly 70% of teachers say their schools are understaffed, increasing stress and workload (EdWeek Research Center, 2025)

In Kansas, 1,628 teaching positions went unfilled last year due to a shortage of licensed educators, highlighting the need for targeted, informed solutions.

A Statewide Collaboration

To address these challenges, EPIC is collaborating with:

• Kansas National Education Association (KNEA)

• Kansas Association of School Boards (KASB)

• Emporia State University

• United School Administrators of Kansas (USA-Kansas)

These partners are supporting survey participation across all 286 Kansas school districts, aiming for at least 70% educator response statewide.

“Insights gained from this work provide a roadmap for school boards and district leaders to create a working environment that is productive and desired by teachers,” said Dr. Brian Jordan, Executive Director of KASB.

Districts are encouraged to provide time for educators to complete the 10-minute survey during the school day. All responses are anonymous and reported in aggregate.

Districts with a 30% or higher response rate will receive a customized report that includes:

• A Participant Profile

• A Demographic Profile with state comparisons

• A customized Engagement Index and Retention Forecast

• Year-over-year comparisons to 2021 and 2023 data (if available)

Districts may also request “Inform Reports”, which offer tailored peer benchmarking and deeper insights while protecting privacy.

“What makes this initiative so powerful is that it not only provides a clear picture of statewide trends, but it also delivers highly customized insights that reflect the unique context of each individual district,” said Dr. Luke Simmering, Research Director at EPIC. “With this third cycle of data, we now have a rich foundation spanning 2021, 2023, and 2025—allowing districts to track real progress over time.”

EPIC also facilitates a parallel survey for classified staff, helping districts understand the needs of all employees. Many use results to guide focus groups, align planning efforts, and prioritize meaningful investments.

“USD 373 has used the survey for the past few years to try to determine how to better support certified and classified staff,” said Fred VanRanken, Superintendent of USD 373 (Newton). “We’ve had facilitated meetings with volunteers from both groups to interpret the results, and those conversations have led to strategies that are still in place today.”

“EPIC’s research and analytics have transformed how we make decisions in the Piper School District,” added Dr. Jessica Dain, Superintendent of USD 203 (Piper–Kansas City). “The data has directly informed our negotiations with the teachers’ association, guided key decisions in our Strategic Plan, and supported efforts to improve staffing, budgeting, and professional development.”

A Global Leader in Retention Research

With growing participation and deeper analytics, it has become the most comprehensive study of educator engagement and retention ever conducted in Kansas—and among the largest efforts of its kind globally

To learn more about the 2025 Kansas Teacher Retention Survey or how EPIC’s research and advisory services can support your district or state, visit https://edu-epic.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.