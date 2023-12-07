EPIC Reports Successful Completion of 2023 Kansas Teacher Retention Survey

Educator Perceptions & Insights Center (EPIC)

The Educator Perceptions & Insights Center (EPIC), announces the successful completion of the 2023 Kansas Teacher Retention Survey (KTRS).

More than 24,000 Kansas educators in 259 districts participated in a statewide survey to inform and improve teacher engagement and retention, the Educator Perceptions & Insights Center (EPIC) announced today. The survey was implemented by the Kansas Teacher Retention Initiative (KTRI) in partnership with the United School Administrators of Kansas, Kansas-NEA, Kansas Association of School Boards, and Emporia State University to amplify the voice of educators and deliver data-driven insights to state and school district leaders.

With a response rate of 60 percent, the 2023 Kansas Teacher Retention Survey (KTRS) exceeded participation expectations and surpassed the 2021 survey by 10%. Of the 259 participating districts, 142 boasted a participation rate of 50 percent or higher among their certified staff.

“We are thrilled and encouraged by the overwhelming response rate, which is indicative of teachers’ and district leaders’ commitment to addressing challenges related to educator engagement and retention in Kansas,” said Dr. Luke Simmering, EPIC Research Director. The 2023 Kansas Teacher Retention Survey opened October 2 and collected responses through November 22.

The completion of response analysis and reporting is underway. Results from the 2023 KTRI initiative, offering a holistic overview of the findings and key trends identified during the initiative, will be benchmarked against findings from the 2021 survey and released in January 2024. Individual district reports will be delivered to eligible districts in January, providing localized insights that contribute to informed decision-making at the district level.

In addition, EPIC is offering districts the opportunity to receive more in-depth analysis and reporting tailored to their unique needs. This personalized approach aims to provide actionable insights for effective planning and strategies to enhance teacher engagement and retention. Key findings and analysis of state results will be released in late January, with monthly updates shared on X (formerly Twitter) by KTRI and EPIC throughout the survey analysis phase. Superintendents of eligible districts can expect direct communication from EPIC regarding the delivery of their individual reports.

For more information on the Kansas Teacher Retention Initiative, the 2023 survey, or to learn more about EPIC’s analysis, reporting, and strategy services, visit https://edu-epic.com or email info@edu-epic.com.

