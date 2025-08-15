Maryland State Police Arrest Prince George’s County Man Following Reported Armed Road Rage Incident

August 15, 2025

(COLLEGE PARK, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a Prince George’s County man following an alleged road rage incident involving a firearm on the Capital Beltway.

The accused is identified as Stephen Eric Scroggins, 52, of Temple Hills, Maryland. Scroggins was arrested yesterday and criminally charged with first- and second-degree assault, and use of a firearm during a felony crime. Scroggins was transported to the Prince George’s County Division of Corrections and released today after posting a $2,500 bail.

At approximately 4:20 p.m. on August 13, 2025, the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack received an emergency call from a motorist who advised another motorist pointed a firearm at them while traveling on the inner loop of I-495 in the area of Annapolis Road. State Troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack, assisted by investigators working the Maryland State Police Highway Gun Crimes Initiative, initiated an investigation and identified Scroggins as the suspect.

Pursuant to an authorized search warrant, Maryland State Troopers located Scroggins while operating his vehicle, a white Nissan Titan, and conducted a traffic stop. A loaded firearm was recovered from the vehicle. Scroggins was arrested without incident.

The Maryland Department of State Police is dedicated to creating safer communities within Maryland, including actively addressing all reported incidents of gun violence on our highways. Police continue to seek information in the investigations into the murders of Delonte Hicks, Charles Marks, and Nyah Hairston. Police urge anyone with information relating to these investigations or other highway gun crimes, to contact investigators by calling 410-538-1887. Callers may remain anonymous.

