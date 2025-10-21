State Police Arrest Four Individuals In Connection With Armed Robbery In Talbot County

October 21, 2025

(EASTON, MD) – Maryland State Police make four arrests in connection with an armed robbery in August 2025 in Talbot County.

The accused are identified as Imari Jackson, 22, of Hurlock, Maryland and Aamad Turner, 19, of Easton, Maryland, and two juveniles ages 15 of Hurlock, Maryland, and 17 of Cordova, Maryland. The 17-year-old is charged as an adult.

Jackson, Turner and the 17-year-old are charged with home invasion, first-degree burglary, armed robbery, first-degree assault and other related charges. All three were transported to the Talbot County Detention Center, where they are awaiting initial appearance before a district court commissioner. The 15-year-old is being held at a Juvenile Detention Facility.

Around 8:23 p.m. on August 13, 2025, troopers from the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack responded to a residence in Trappe, Maryland, for a report of an armed robbery. Due to the nature of the incident, troopers from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. The preliminary investigation indicated that four armed individuals forced entry into the residence and stole various items, including a firearm, clothes, and a wallet, belonging to the tenants. The tenants were home at the time of the robbery and were reported uninjured.

Throughout the course of the investigation, troopers were able to identify the suspects as Jackson, Turner, and the two juveniles. Early this morning, authorized search and seizure warrants on four residences resulted in the recovery of three firearms, ammunition, and various items of stolen property.

Assistance was provided by the Maryland State Police Special Tactical Assault Team Element, Easton Barrack, Maryland Natural Resources Police Tactical Response Team, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Tactical and Response Team, Easton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, and the Hurlock Police Department.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Imari Jackson

Aamad Turner

