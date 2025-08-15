Mayor Wu Announces Luis Perez Demorizi as Inaugural Executive Director of Franklin Park

Mayor Michelle Wu announced Luis Perez Demorizi as the inaugural Executive Director of Franklin Park for the Boston Parks and Recreation Department. This park administrator role, envisioned in the Franklin Park Action Plan and announced by Mayor Wu at her State of the City address, will lead and coordinate the City of Boston’s investment in and care for this locally beloved and nationally significant historic park. In implementing the Franklin Park Action Plan, Director Perez Demorizi will work alongside community stakeholders to restore and sustain the ecological health of the park, and to connect and enhance the experience of all community members enjoying this treasured resource. He will begin his role on September 15, 2025.

"I am thrilled to welcome Luis Perez Demorizi to this important role stewarding the ecology and experience at Franklin Park, our treasured, largest park in Boston,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Luis brings over a decade of experience in parks operations, open space planning, landscape architecture, and community leadership. Following four years of community input to develop the most comprehensive action plan for Franklin Park, his leadership will help coordinate the Parks Department and City’s investments to deliver on the ambitious goals set by community members for this beloved, iconic, historic treasure. I’m grateful to the Franklin Park Coalition for their decades of care and their partnership in guiding and shaping this next chapter for Franklin Park”

Working with the Franklin Park Coalition and in close collaboration with the local community, the City of Boston created a strategic vision for the future of Franklin Park. The Action Plan provides a roadmap for investment in Franklin Park to restore landscape cohesion, support uses and activities desired by park users, and keep the park accessible and welcoming to its neighbors. As Executive Director of Franklin Park, Perez Demorizi will coordinate all management and operations in Franklin Park, in alignment with City priorities, the community’s vision and the Franklin Park Action Plan.

This inaugural park administrator role comes as part of significant investments in dedicated staffing and capital improvements for Franklin Park. Under Mayor Wu, the City has invested more resources into revitalizing Franklin Park than any time in the past five decades, including hiring a new crew of six dedicated park maintenance staff for Boston’s largest park. Motivated by the Action Plan, the City is moving forward on many long-identified park infrastructure needs, including the expansion of the Shattuck Tennis Courts, launching community design for the Overlook and Elma Lewis Playhouse, safety improvements on Circuit Drive, the transfer of custody for the Bear Dens back to the Parks Department, and the BPS-led major renovation of White Stadium to deliver a state-of-the-art facility for BPS athletics and public use.

"We are thrilled to welcome Luis Perez Demorizi to Franklin Park. The coalition advocated for this role to be included in the Action Plan and are grateful to Mayor Wu for fulfilling this recommendation," said Rickie Thompson, President of the Franklin Park Coalition. "With the Action Plan now moving forward, we’re excited to partner with the City and the new Executive Director to deliver the park that our neighbors have envisioned."

Prior to this role, Perez Demorizi served as Director of Parks and Open Space for the City of Newton, where he advanced initiatives to expand recreational opportunities, safeguard natural resources, strengthen maintenance operations, and improve stormwater management across that city’s park system.

“I am honored to serve as the first Executive Director of Franklin Park. Olmsted built this park as the crown jewel of Boston’s park system as a place of joy, connection, and discovery for so many,” said Luis Perez Demorizi. “I look forward to working closely with the community, the Franklin Park Coalition, and City partners to bring the Action Plan to life and ensure Franklin Park thrives for generations to come."

His previous experience includes positions as a Landscape Architect at CDM Smith and as a Landscape Designer at Klopfer Martin Design Group (KMDG) in Boston. In 2023, he was honored with the Distinguished Alumni in Landscape Architecture Award from Boston Architectural College, where he earned his Bachelor of Landscape Architecture.

“Luis’s experience and passion for parks make him uniquely suited to serve as Franklin Park’s very first Executive Director,” said Chief of Environment, Energy and Open Space Cabinet Brian Swett. “This role is a direct outcome of the Franklin Park Action Plan, reflecting our deep commitment to collaboration with the community and sustained investment in Boston’s largest and most cherished park.”

About Franklin Park

Frederick Law Olmsted designed Franklin Park in the 1890s. It is located in the geographical center of the City, connecting the neighborhoods of Roxbury, Dorchester, Jamaica Plain, Mattapan, and Roslindale. With its acres of woods and scenic views, Franklin Park has long been considered Boston’s “country park.” The 527-acre park remains Boston’s largest open space. It is loved by residents and visitors for its miles of trails, playing fields, historical features and so much more. Some of the park’s most notable attractions include the historic Bear Dens, Scarboro Pond, the William Devine Golf Course, a renowned cross-country running course, the Franklin Park Zoo, the Playstead, White Stadium, the Overlook Ruins and multiple playgrounds.