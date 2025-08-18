FirstHealth of the Carolinas Enhances Admission Process with EvidenceCare’s AdmissionCare

Integrated directly into the EHR, AdmissionCare helps streamline patient status decisions and documentation across four hospitals.

AdmissionCare supports our physicians at the point of care, making complex admission criteria easier to navigate and streamlining the documentation process so they can focus more on the patient.” — Dr. Jenifir Bruno, Chief Medical Officer at FirstHealth

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FirstHealth of the Carolinas has successfully implemented EvidenceCare’s AdmissionCare solution across its four-hospital system, empowering physicians with real-time guidance and compliant documentation support when determining hospital admission status.The recent go-live marks a major step forward in FirstHealth’s ongoing efforts to improve care quality and reduce administrative friction through smarter, physician-centered technology.“At FirstHealth, we’re focused on delivering high-value care by investing in tools that make care delivery and documentation easier for physicians,” said Dr. Jenifir Bruno, Chief Medical Officer at FirstHealth. “AdmissionCare supports our physicians at the point of care, making complex admission criteria easier to navigate and streamlining the documentation process so they can focus more on the patient.”AdmissionCare integrates seamlessly into FirstHealth’s electronic health record workflow, helping admitting physicians determine the appropriate status—whether inpatient or observation—based on evidence-based criteria. It also generates compliant documentation in real time, which supports medical necessity reviews, reduces downstream denials, and accelerates revenue cycle efficiency.“Technology should support, not slow down, clinical decision-making,” said Chris Beasley, VP of Information Systems and Chief Information Officer at FirstHealth. “AdmissionCare has allowed us to operationalize proper bed status decisions. It’s been one of the most seamless software deployments we’ve had.”The successful rollout was driven by close alignment between FirstHealth’s operational and technical teams, along with clear physician sponsorship and early adoption by hospitalists. Prior to full implementation, physician champions and clinical leaders were engaged in testing, education, and workflow optimization—ensuring readiness and accountability across the organization.“The FirstHealth team came to this partnership with a clear vision, strong alignment, and a deep commitment to empowering their clinicians,” said Chrissie Davis, VP of Client Success at EvidenceCare. “We’re honored to be part of their strategy to reduce denials, improve documentation, and deliver better care.”AdmissionCare is part of EvidenceCare’s broader BetterCare Platform ™—a suite of EHR-integrated tools that improve clinical workflows, reduce care variation, and help health systems deliver on both quality and financial goals.---About EvidenceCareEvidenceCare is a physician-centered clinical decision support platform that empowers better care decisions throughout the patient’s hospital care journey with the vision that every clinical decision will deliver the right care at the right time.Built to align clinical and financial goals, The BetterCare Platform™ optimizes clinical workflows, improves hospital margins, and enhances care quality—both inside and outside the EHR. Health systems across the country trust EvidenceCare to drive measurable outcomes without adding burden to clinicians.Based in Nashville, Tennessee, EvidenceCare is a 4x honoree of the INC 5000 list of fastest growing companies, a 2x Fierce Healthcare Best Product winner, 2x honoree of The Tennessean’s Top Workplaces, and #3 nationally in Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare. Learn more at www.evidence.care Press InquiriesEmail marketing@evidence.care

EvidenceCare's AdmissionCare Product Explainer Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.