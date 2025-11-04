EvidenceCare and Vituity Partner to Deliver Physician Solutions that Improve Care, Efficiency, and Hospital Performance

EvidenceCare and Vituity Partnership

Through this partnership, EvidenceCare will extend the reach of its BetterCare Platform to Vituity’s client hospitals.

Our partnership with Vituity represents a shared belief that innovation should reduce cognitive load on front-line physicians while delivering better clinical and financial outcomes.” — Bo Bartholomew, CEO of EvidenceCare

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EvidenceCare , a leading physician-centered software company, today announced a new partnership with Vituity , one of the nation’s largest physician-led and -owned partnerships, to bring EvidenceCare’s BetterCare Platform ™ to hospitals and health systems across the country.The collaboration underscores both organizations’ shared commitment to delivering practical, clinician-friendly tools that reduce administrative burden, strengthen documentation and utilization, improve standardization, and support sustainable hospital costs.Through this partnership, EvidenceCare will extend the reach of its BetterCare Platform to Vituity’s client hospitals, empowering physicians to make faster, more consistent decisions at the point of care while enhancing efficiency and financial performance across health systems.Under the agreement, EvidenceCare and Vituity will jointly engage with hospitals to support implementation, education, and go-live enablement in close coordination with clinical and operational leadership teams.“EvidenceCare was founded to make it easier for clinicians to do the right thing for their patients without fighting their technology,” said Bo Bartholomew, Chief Executive Officer of EvidenceCare. “Our partnership with Vituity represents a shared belief that innovation should reduce cognitive load on front-line physicians while delivering better clinical and financial outcomes. Together, we’re helping health systems strengthen quality, sustainability, and confidence in every care decision.”“Vituity’s collaboration with EvidenceCare is a natural extension of our mission to support clinicians with tools that enhance their ability to deliver high-quality care,” said Joshua Niebruegge, Vice President of Operations, Vituity. “By integrating the BetterCare Platform into our ecosystem, we can help our partners achieve greater alignment between care delivery, operational performance, and physician well-being.”The partnership between EvidenceCare and Vituity delivers measurable impact across clinical, operational, and financial domains. By embedding guidance and documentation support directly within EHR workflows, the BetterCare Platform helps clinicians deliver consistent, evidence-based care from admission through discharge—enhancing patient outcomes and reducing variability.Operationally, it minimizes downstream rework such as documentation queries, conversions, and avoidable peer-to-peer reviews by enabling more accurate, efficient decision-making at the point of care. Hospitals have better financial stability as systems gain clearer visibility into length of stay, utilization patterns, and costs of care, helping reduce denial risk and unwarranted variation.Strategically, the collaboration empowers Vituity’s health system partners with tools that drive better care decisions, improve efficiency, and achieve a stronger, more sustainable return on investment.About EvidenceCareEvidenceCare is a physician-centered clinical decision support platform that empowers providers to make informed care decisions throughout the patient’s hospital journey with the vision that every clinical decision will deliver the right care at the right time.Built to align clinical and financial goals, the BetterCare Platform™ optimizes workflows, improves performance, and enhances care quality, impacting costs and sustaining hospital margins—both inside and outside the EHR. Health systems nationwide trust EvidenceCare to drive measurable outcomes without adding burden to clinicians.Based in Nashville, Tennessee, EvidenceCare is a 4× INC 5000 honoree, 2× Fierce Healthcare Best Product winner, and 2× Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work honoree. Learn more at www.evidence.care About VituityAs a physician-led and -owned multispecialty partnership, Vituity is committed to transforming care delivery. For 50 years, Vituity’s physicians and clinicians have led innovations in acute care across emergency medicine, hospital medicine, critical care, anesthesiology, and telehealth. Through its partnerships, Vituity provides high-quality, compassionate care that drives improved outcomes and experiences for more than 12 million patients at over 700 practice locations nationwide.Media ContactJohn HansenVituityDirector, Marketing & Public Relationspublic.relations@vituity.com

