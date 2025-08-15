Wisconsin Economic Summit to spotlight strategies for scaling transformation and unlocking investment

Registration now open for Oct. 15-16 event in Green Bay

MADISON, WI. AUGUST 15, 2025 – At a time when Wisconsin communities are experiencing rapid change and uncertainty, the 2025 Wisconsin Economic Summit will bring together leaders from business, education, government, and community organizations to explore strategies for scaling transformation and unlocking long-term prosperity.

Set for Oct. 15-16 at the KI Convention Center in Green Bay, the summit, hosted by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), will convene more than 400 experts, economists, business and community leaders, and local and state officials to address challenges head-on, seize emerging opportunities, share actionable insights, and foster collaboration across sectors and regions.

“This year’s summit is about meeting this moment together,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “We’re bringing people together who are ready to turn ideas into impact, whether that means investing in innovation, building a future-ready workforce, or strengthening the connections that make Wisconsin’s economy thrive.”

Attendees will explore themes critical to Wisconsin’s future, including:

Broadening risk perspectives to encourage innovation and investment.

Fostering a community mindset grounded in possibility and growth.

Building the workforce of the future to meet tomorrow’s challenges.

Through keynote talks, breakout sessions, and networking, participants will explore solutions and strategies and build connections to help their communities thrive and attract talent, opportunity, and investment. Programming will feature national thought leaders and local visionaries who will share fresh ideas, bold perspectives, and real-world lessons from some of Wisconsin’s most pressing challenges.

The summit is open to all who share a passion for Wisconsin’s economic future, including business owners, entrepreneurs, educators, nonprofit leaders, elected officials, and engaged citizens.

Visit the summit webpage for more details, updates, and registration information.