S. 778, Lactation Spaces for Veteran Moms Act

S. 778 would require the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to establish a designated lactation space in each VA medical center. According to the department, 26 medical centers that currently lack a designated lactation room would need to spend an average of $25,000 per site to convert or construct such a space.

The bill also would require VA to report to the Congress on its progress towards satisfying the bill’s requirements. Based on the costs of similar reports, CBO estimates that fulfilling the bill’s reporting requirement would cost less than $500,000.

In total, implementing the bill would cost $1 million over the 2025-2030 period, CBO estimates. Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Noah Callahan. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

Phillip L. Swagel

Director, Congressional Budget Office

