Bluemax Cloud Launches Odoo SaaS Hosting with Hassle-Free Domain Setup and Free Trial

Bluemax Cloud announces the launch of its SaaS Hosting service, delivering a powerful, all-in-one hosting solution tailored for Odoo customers.

BELOIT, KS, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bluemax Cloud (bluemaxcloud.io) is excited to announce the official launch of its SaaS Hosting service, delivering a powerful, all-in-one hosting solution tailored for Odoo customers.This new service includes:- Hassle-free domain registration- Integrated domain management Free trial option with no upfront commitment- High-performance server locations worldwideBluemax Cloud’s Odoo SaaS Hosting is built to eliminate the complexity of setup and infrastructure, allowing businesses to focus on what matters most—operations and growth. In addition to hosting, Bluemax offers a full suite of value-added solutions, including:- Business email & VoIP solutions- Website and graphic design- Odoo implementation & support services- Credit card merchant accounts“Our goal is to streamline digital transformation for businesses by combining reliable infrastructure with top-tier services,” said Jeff Roberg of Bluemax Cloud. “With our Odoo SaaS Hosting, we're enabling companies to start quickly, scale confidently, and stay fully supported along the way.”“Recognizing the need to take the next step in growing our business, we turned to Bluemax for support,” said Joey Starnes, 1Way Performance. “They successfully launched our website and completed our Odoo Enterprise implementation within just a few weeks. The entire process was executed seamlessly, with everything securely deployed and hosted on Bluemax Cloud.”Bluemax CloudAt Bluemax Cloud, we understand that running your business is tough enough - hosting your ERP should not add operational complexity. Join the growing community of Odoo customers that benefit from our website and erp hosting, email and VoIP solutions, and merchant services. When desired, leverage Bluemax design and implementation services to accelerate your timelines. Businesses can learn more or start their free trial today at bluemaxcloud.io.Bluemax Cloud is part of Bluemax LLC - a group of companies that specialize in serving Odoo customers including hosting, implementations, custom development, support, merchant services and shipping solutions. Learn more at bluemax.co.

