EGLE celebrates MiEnviro Portal’s 10th anniversary

Today – August 19 – the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is celebrating a decade of the MiEnviro Portal – a one-stop platform for electronic notifications, permitting, emissions reporting, and compliance.

Initially launched as MiWaters with a focus on water-related permits and compliance, MiEnviro is the culmination of years of dedicated effort and resourcefulness by the Water Resources Division (WRD). When EGLE’s Air Quality Division joined the platform, it was renamed MiEnviro Portal. Now, EGLE’s Materials Management Division is preparing to join.

Today, MiEnviro Portal is used to apply for permits, manage registrations, submit reports, and access public information. The portal allows the public to search for and comment on public notices, report spills or pollution, and access information about environmental permitting and compliance.

By providing access to environmental data and compliance information, MiEnviro has increased transparency related to the work EGLE is doing to protect public health and the environment.