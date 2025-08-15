EGLE celebrates MiEnviro Portal’s 10th anniversary
Today – August 19 – the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is celebrating a decade of the MiEnviro Portal – a one-stop platform for electronic notifications, permitting, emissions reporting, and compliance.
Initially launched as MiWaters with a focus on water-related permits and compliance, MiEnviro is the culmination of years of dedicated effort and resourcefulness by the Water Resources Division (WRD). When EGLE’s Air Quality Division joined the platform, it was renamed MiEnviro Portal. Now, EGLE’s Materials Management Division is preparing to join.
Today, MiEnviro Portal is used to apply for permits, manage registrations, submit reports, and access public information. The portal allows the public to search for and comment on public notices, report spills or pollution, and access information about environmental permitting and compliance.
By providing access to environmental data and compliance information, MiEnviro has increased transparency related to the work EGLE is doing to protect public health and the environment.
- MiEnviro is a location/site specific database with over 650,000 Regulated Entities (Sites and Organizations).
- There are over 71,000 Active Public User accounts for MiEnviro, of which over 20,000 have logged in within Fiscal Year 2025.
- Over 2 million submissions are documented in MiEnviro, including applications, requests, SOC submittals, and complaints. Of those, over 75,000 were received so far in Fiscal Year 2025.
- Over 475,000 permits are documented in MiEnviro, of which over 16,000 were issued authorizations so far in Fiscal Year 2025.
- MiEnviro contains just shy of 5 million documents.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.