Gigatrends, AI, and the Future of Oncology Clinical Pathways to Take Center Stage at HMP Global’s CPC+CBEx 2025

CPC+CBEx is a national conference focused on the design, implementation, and evolution of oncology clinical pathways.

Renowned futurist and Delphi Group Chairman & Founder Thomas Koulopoulos to deliver keynote at national event held September 5-6 in Boston.

The next wave of healthcare won’t reward those who build bigger hospitals or prettier dashboards—it will reward those who turn clinical pathways into adaptive, learning ecosystems.” — Thomas Koulopoulos, Delphi Group Founder & Chairman

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Against a backdrop of rapid innovation and mounting complexity in oncology, the 2025 Clinical Pathways Congress + Cancer Care Business Exchange (CPC+CBEx) will convene September 5–6 in Boston, Massachusetts. The event will bring together cancer care leaders, payers, and innovators to examine how major trends—artificial intelligence, emerging treatments, stakeholder collaboration, whole-person care, and workforce transformation—are reshaping the design and implementation of clinical pathways and value-based care strategies.

Keynote speaker Thomas Koulopoulos will deliver keynote remarks, “Navigating Tomorrow’s Healthcare Gigatrends,” from 9:25 – 10:10 AM on September 5, exploring how healthcare organizations can evolve legacy models into adaptive, AI-supported systems. Koulopoulos is Chairman and Founder of Delphi Group, a 30-year-old Boston think tank named one of the fastest growing private companies by Inc. Magazine, a renowned author and inventor, and the founding partner of Acrovantage Ventures, which invests in early-stage technology startups.

What is Clinical Pathways Congress + Cancer Care Business Exchange?

The Clinical Pathways Congress + Cancer Care Business Exchange (CPC+CBEx) is a national conference focused on the design, implementation, and evolution of oncology clinical pathways. The event brings together leaders across cancer care, policy, pharmaceutical innovation, and health systems to accelerate value-based care strategies, healthcare infrastructure solutions, and market access innovations that redefine oncology.

2025 Educational Program Highlights

• AI-Enabled Pathways: Explore how artificial intelligence, real-time data, and digital tools are transforming pathway design and clinical decision-making in oncology.

• Value-Based Oncology Care: Learn how evolving CMS policies and payment models are reframing cancer care economics—and how pathways can serve as strategic levers for value creation.

• Collaborative Leadership: Attend panel sessions featuring oncologists, pharmacists, data scientists, health system executives, and policy advocates working to align clinical, operational, and financial priorities.

• Real-World Tools for Implementation: Gain access to practical implementation toolkits and strategies showcased through high-impact, peer-reviewed programming—offering actionable insights to support frontline adoption of clinical pathways and drive measurable outcomes.

Key Benefits of Attending

• Understand how top cancer organizations combat staffing strain and burnout by leveraging AI, expanding roles, and building resilient models.

• Join providers, payers, and pathway developers as they collaborate to accelerate pathway adoption and deliver optimal access assistance.

• Gain insider perspectives from pathway developers and clinical leaders on how pharma can meaningfully engage to shape inclusion decisions.

• Participate in curated B2B networking through the Cancer Care Business Exchange (CBEx).

• Earn CME/CE credits while gaining practical, system-wide strategies.

Thomas Koulopoulos on Gigatrends and the Future of Oncology

• How AI and virtual health can create a continuous care loop:

“AI’s pattern-recognition and virtual health’s ‘anywhere, anytime’ reach fuse into a continuous care loop ... The prize: fewer cliff-edge hospitalizations and a seamless hand-off from prevention to acute to chronic management.”

• Why clinical pathways are the lever for value over cost:

“When pathways are built around outcomes instead of encounters, they become the financial Rosetta Stone that translates ‘spend’ into ‘health value.’”

• The future of care systems:

“The next wave of healthcare won’t reward those who build bigger hospitals or prettier dashboards—it will reward those who turn clinical pathways into adaptive, learning ecosystems.”

Who Should Attend

• Cancer center executives, innovation directors, and service line directors

• Oncology operations and quality leaders

• Pathway implementation managers and VBC strategists

• Health economists, outcomes researchers, and market access teams

• Consultants and digital health innovators

Event details

• Event: Clinical Pathways Congress + Cancer Care Business Exchange (CPC+CBEx)

• Dates: September 5–6, 2025

• Location: Boston, Massachusetts

• Event Website



About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.