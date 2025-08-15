Cicospace Adds Keynote Speaker Development and Coaching to Industry Leading Demo Reel Production

Production and Development For Keynote Speakers - Cicospace

Cicospace launches keynote speaker development & coaching with Eric Termuende, uniting strategy and demo reels for keynote speakers.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cicospace, a full-time production house specializing in demo reels for keynote speakers, has expanded its services to include keynote speaker development and coaching. This move integrates strategic messaging, market positioning, and on-stage performance preparation with Cicospace’s established expertise in keynote filming, event sizzles, and bureau-ready video assets.

The expansion addresses a growing demand in the keynote industry for integrated development and production services. Event planners and speaker bureaus increasingly seek speakers who are both market-ready and performance-proven, with polished video assets that align with audience expectations.

Through a strategic partnership with Eric Termuende, Cicospace now provides speakers with a cohesive pathway from message creation to high-impact visual proof. This unified approach ensures every project results in a compelling on-stage presence and the supporting video content needed to secure high-fee bookings.

Background

Cicospace has worked with over 300 keynote speakers, capturing more than 200 live keynotes in the past year. The company operates from Scottsdale, Arizona, with access to private theaters, simulated stage environments, and a full-time creative team dedicated exclusively to keynote speakers. Its new development and coaching offerings are designed to streamline preparation and production, making it easier for speakers to produce demo reels, keynote samples, and event sizzles that meet bureau standards.

Cicospace at a Glance

Founded: 2021

Headquarters: Scottsdale, Arizona

Specialties: Demo reels for keynote speakers, keynote speaker development, keynote speaker coaching, keynote filming, event sizzles

Annual Output: 200+ live keynotes filmed

Clients: 300+ keynote speakers served globally

About Cicospace

Cicospace is a Scottsdale-based production house focused exclusively on keynote speakers. Services include demo reels for keynote speakers, keynote filming, event sizzles, keynote speaker development, and coaching. By uniting development with production, Cicospace delivers industry-ready assets that help speakers stand out to bureaus, event planners, and audiences worldwide.

About Eric Termuende

Eric Termuende is one of the top speakers in North America. Having worked with category-leading companies from around the world, he is a highly regarded and trusted thought leader that Cicospace couldn’t be more excited to partner with.

