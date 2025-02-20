Arizona Chapter National Safety Council Announces Keynote Presenters for 2025 Southwest Safety Conference

Best-selling author and professional pilot Retired Lt. Col. Jason Harris.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona Chapter National Safety Council (ACNSC), a nonprofit safety advocate dedicated to eliminating the leading causes of preventable death and injury, is thrilled to announce its lineup of keynote presenters for the 2025 Southwest Safety Conference, happening March 21, 2025, at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Tempe, Arizona. Through expert keynote sessions, participants will gain actionable insights into building trust-driven teams, navigating safety challenges with confidence, and leveraging the latest technology to create safer environments at work and beyond.

One of the most anticipated sessions, No Fail Trust, will feature best-selling author and professional pilot Retired Lt. Col. Jason Harris, who will inspire attendees with practical tools to create cultures of trust. Harris’ session will empower participants with actionable strategies to:

· Understand trust’s pivotal role in engagement, collaboration, and performance.

· Build and sustain high levels of empowerment, commitment, and accountability.

· Navigate unexpected challenges while maintaining trust and productivity.

Additional presentations include:

· Artificial Intelligence and Safety, by Karl Dahlgren, National Safety Council Executive Vice President of Training

· OSHA Violations, by Chuck Keller, partner at Snell & Wilmer

· Culture of Accountability, by Steve Tusa, President of Risk Management Advisors.

“As we continue to navigate an ever-changing landscape of safety challenges, the Southwest Safety Conference provides the perfect platform to share ideas, explore the latest innovations, and gain inspiration from industry leaders,” says Rick Murray, ACNSC President and CEO. “Together, we can make people safer, prevent injuries, and save lives. We’re excited to welcome safety professionals from across the country to Tempe this March.”

Since its inception, the Southwest Safety Conference has served as the premier event for safety professionals, offering attendees access to the latest technology, best practices, and a vibrant expo floor. The conference also includes the presentation of safety awards recognizing excellence in the industry.

Register now at https://www.acnsc.org/southwest-safety-conference.

