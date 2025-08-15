Submit Release
RE: US Route 7 Leicester

Update: US Route 7 now closed at Pioneer Auto Traffic is bring re directed on Maple Street

 

John Conway

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT 05158

802-722-4600

802-722-4690-FAX

 

From: Conway, John via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, August 15, 2025 9:07 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: US Route 7 Leicester

 

State of Vermont 

Department of Public Safety 

Vermont State Police 

New Haven Barracks 

  

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

US Route 7 is down to 1 lane in the area of Fern Lake Rd due to a Structure Fire . 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully. 

 

 

