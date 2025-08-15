Rutland barracks/Simple Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4005204
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Henry Alberico
STATION: Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 07/16/2025 at approximately 1248 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility, 167 State Street, Rutland, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Kevin Williams
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
VICTIM: Ivor Hernandez-Dimate
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 16, 2025, the Vermont State Police received a report of an assault that occurred at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility in Rutland, VT. During the investigation it was learned that Kevin Williams, an inmate at Marble Valley, had physically assaulted another inmate identified as Ivor Hernandez-Dimate. On August 14, 2025, Williams was issued a criminal citation to appear at 10 am on September 22, 2025, in the Vermont Superior Court – Rutland Criminal Division to answer the charge of simple assault.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: September 22, 2025, at 1000 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court (Rutland) Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
