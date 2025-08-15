Rutland barracks/Simple Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B4005204

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Henry Alberico

STATION: Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 07/16/2025 at approximately 1248 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility, 167 State Street, Rutland, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Kevin Williams

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

VICTIM: Ivor Hernandez-Dimate

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 16, 2025, the Vermont State Police received a report of an assault that occurred at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility in Rutland, VT. During the investigation it was learned that Kevin Williams, an inmate at Marble Valley, had physically assaulted another inmate identified as Ivor Hernandez-Dimate. On August 14, 2025, Williams was issued a criminal citation to appear at 10 am on September 22, 2025, in the Vermont Superior Court – Rutland Criminal Division to answer the charge of simple assault.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: September 22, 2025, at 1000 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court (Rutland) Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.