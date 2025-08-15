RiteCheck Announces Back-To-School Book Bag Giveaway in the Bronx and Harlem

Bronx, NY – RiteCheck, a trusted leader in check cashing and financial services in the Bronx and Harlem, is excited to announce its Back-To-School Book Bag Giveaway, a fun and engaging way to support local students as they prepare for the upcoming school year. Between July 1 and September 1, any customer who completes a transaction at one of RiteCheck’s 11 locations will automatically receive an entry to win a free school book bag. There will be one lucky winner at each RiteCheck store, making this a fantastic opportunity for customers to get involved while handling their financial needs.

“Back-to-school season is an exciting yet stressful time for many families in our community, and we wanted to make this time of year a little easier and more enjoyable,” said a spokesperson for RiteCheck. “This giveaway is just one way we can give back to the families we serve, and we look forward to helping students kick off the school year with everything they need to succeed.”

How the Giveaway Works

When: July 1, 2025 – September 1, 2025

Why Customers Choose RiteCheck



RiteCheck continues to be a trusted partner for financial services in the Bronx and Harlem communities. Customers choose RiteCheck for:

Beyond check cashing, RiteCheck offers additional services, such as bill payments, MoneyGram money transfers, prepaid Visa debit cards, and more. The RiteCheck loyalty program also rewards customers with every transaction.

“We are proud to serve our local community year-round,” the spokesperson added. “This Back-To-School Book Bag Giveaway is just one example of how we’re always looking for ways to give back.”

Visit RiteCheck for More Information



RiteCheck encourages families to stop by and take part in the Back-To-School Book Bag Giveaway while completing their financial transactions. For more details on locations and services, visit www.ritecheck.com. No purchase is necessary to enter, but any transaction will result in an automatic entry. Sweepstakes official rules and regulations can be seen at https://www.ritecheck.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/2025-RiteCheck-Back-To-School-Backpack-Giveaway-ENGLISH-Rules.pdf

For further inquiries or more information, please contact RiteCheck at 718-665-0778.

