UTV Rollover with Injury in Berlin

Conservation Officer Rachael Stocker
603-788-3164
August 15, 2025

Berlin, NH – On Thursday, August 14 at approximately 1:45 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of a rental UTV rollover on the Smitty’s Trail in the Town of Berlin.

The operator of the UTV was identified as Yosef Posy, 20, of Brooklyn, NY. Posy was operating downhill on a curved portion of the trail when he began to skid and lost control of the machine. The machine swerved to the right side of the trail, colliding with several trees and a mound of dirt that ultimately caused the machine to stop and roll onto its left side. Posy had two passengers riding in the UTV with him. Posy and the passengers were all wearing seatbelts at the time of the rollover. This was Posy’s first time operating a UTV.

The passengers remained unharmed from the crash, while Posy suffered an injury. Bystanders, who came upon the crash, immediately rendered medical aid to Posy. A 911 call was then made from the scene requesting medical assistance. The UTV appeared to have significant damage.

Responders from Berlin Police Department, Berlin Fire and EMS, and a NH Fish and Game Conservation Officer responded to the scene. Posy was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for further evaluation of his injuries.

An investigation of the crash is still ongoing. It is likely that inexperience and inattention to the trail were the main contributing factors. No further details are available at this time.

