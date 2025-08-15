Attorney General Mike Hilgers Announces Domestic Abuse Death Review Team Annual Report

Today, the Domestic Abuse Death Review Team (DADRT) issued its 2025 report, which examines cases of domestic violence deaths in Nebraska with the goal of preventing future violence.

The Domestic Abuse Death Review Act went into effect on July 21, 2022. This Act establishes the Attorney General’s Office to appoint members to a Domestic Abuse Death Review Team and administer the activities of the Team. Last year, the Team issued its first report.

Since July 21, 2022, there have been 72 domestic violence deaths in Nebraska, although additional deaths may be identified in the future as more data becomes available.

Through the review process, the Team identifies contributing factors related to the decedents, perpetrators, and systems responsible for supporting, assisting, and protecting victims from domestic abuse. The collaborative efforts of the review process provide an opportunity to address the needs of domestic violence victims. Domestic abuse death cases are reviewed only after the criminal case has been finalized or a perpetrator’s death occurs.

Attorney General Mike Hilgers is committed to supporting victims of domestic violence and pursuing justice against those who commit these crimes.

“We are grateful for the DADRT and their dedication to reviewing these difficult cases to provide a voice for victims who lost their lives due to domestic violence. The goal of this report is to improve survivor safety and aid in preventing future domestic abuse deaths. Every victim lost to domestic violence in Nebraska is a terrible tragedy that forever impacts the loved ones of the victim,” stated Attorney General Hilgers.