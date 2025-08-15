Texas Sets New Records For Total Jobs, Texans Working

TEXAS, August 15 - August 15, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today recognized the strength and resilience of the Texas economy as the state set new records for total nonfarm jobs and the number of Texans working based on July data. Texas also outpaced the national annual job growth rate, adding 232,500 jobs over the last 12 months.

“Texas continues to see sustained job growth thanks to having the best business climate in America and the productivity of hardworking Texans,” said Governor Abbott. “With more Texans working than ever before, we must ensure Texans across our great state have access to the tools and training needed to secure better jobs and bigger paychecks. That is why I signed laws this year to expand career training programs for Texans. Working together, we will build a stronger, more prosperous Texas for all.”

July labor market data from the Texas Workforce Commission shows:

Texas reached a new high for Texans working, including self-employed, at 15,213,700.

Texas reached a new high for total nonfarm jobs at 14,333,800 after adding 8,700 positions over the month.

Texas has added 232,500 jobs over the last 12 months, outpacing the national annual job growth rate by 0.6 percentage points.

Texas’ civilian labor force totaled 15,848,800 after adding 195,900 people over the last 12 months.

The unemployment rate in Texas held steady at 4.0% over the month of July.

Texans affected by the July floods in the designated disaster area are reminded that they can apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) online or by calling TWC at (800) 939-6631 between 8:00 AM and 6:00 PM, Monday through Friday. Applications for DUA benefits under this declaration must be submitted by September 4, 2025.

Last week, the Governor also announced more than $1.6 million in Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants to support career and technical education training programs in South Texas.