MDA Seeks Partners to Deliver Dairy Profitability Program

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is now accepting applications for the Dairy Profitability Enhancement Grant. This funding is available to regional or statewide organizations to administer and deliver the Dairy Profitability and Enhancement Program (DPEP).

DPEP is intended to provide information and technical assistance to dairy farms of all sizes to enhance their financial success and long-term sustainability.

Eligible projects must:

Offer technical assistance to dairy farms of all sizes delivered individually, as a team, or through other proven methods

Serve dairy farms located in Minnesota

Begin only after the grant contract has been signed by all parties and the start date has been reached

Eligible expenses must directly support the Dairy Profitability Grant program and may include, but are not limited to:

Staff time and travel (out-of-state travel requires prior approval)

Promotion of the program

Staff training and professional development

Equipment and supplies

There is $500,000 available per year in fiscal year 2026 and 2027. Applicants may apply for a minimum of $25,000 and a maximum of $500,000 for each year. All information about the program is available on the program’s webpage. Applications will be accepted until September 24, 2025, at 4 p.m. CT.

###

Media Contact

Nikki Warner, MDA Communications

651-283-7909

Nikki.Warner@state.mn.us