Forrest Robinson's Funk Asylum Reimagines Angela Bofill's 'I Try.'

I Try Single From The Legacy Rich Album Forrest Robinson's Funk Asylum Vol. 1

The highly anticipated Funk Asylum Vol. 1 releases its first single, “I Try”—a soulful, groove-rich reimagining of Angela Bofill’s timeless ballad.

I didn’t understand what Angela was singing about when I first heard it, but I was struck by her voice, her vocal stylings, and that outro that just takes off. I never forgot where she took us.” — Forrest Robinson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran drummer Forrest Robinson, Founder & Creative Director of the visionary Funk Asylum project, launches the highly anticipated Funk Asylum Vol. 1 with the release of its first single, “I Try”—a soulful, groove-rich reimagining of Angela Bofill’s timeless ballad.The single unites a powerhouse ensemble: Imani-Grace on lead vocals, Gerald Albright’s soaring saxophone, and John Clayton’s cinematic strings, produced by multi-Grammy Award winner Ralph Johnson of Earth, Wind & Fire. Anchored by Forrest Robinson’s dynamic drumming, "I Try" honors Angela Bofill’s 1979 classic while adding fresh textures that invite reflection, movement, and connection.The legacy rich album, "Forrest Robinson's Funk Asylum Vol. 1," will be release on September 21, 2025. "I Try" is the first single from the album which is rooted in musical excellence.“The key word is discovery. I want listeners to hear something fresh while still feeling the heartbeat of 1979—a reminder that great music doesn’t age, it just finds new ways to move you.”— Ralph Johnson, ProducerGuided by Funk Asylum’s core values—Stewardship, Community, Expression, Legacy, and Celebration—the track bridges generations, carrying the soul of funk, R&B, and classic balladry into the present with authenticity, joy, and purpose.“Each track is a fresh take on a legacy song. Funk and R&B aren’t museum pieces—they’re lived experiences, and that’s why they last.”— Lindsey Nelson, Executive Producer““I didn’t understand what Angela was singing about when I first heard it—I was too young—but I was struck by her voice, her vocal stylings, and that outro that just takes off. I never forgot where she took us,” enthused Robinson. “I Try’ is both heartbreaking and inspiring—music that rises out of pain with beauty and strength..”— Forrest Robinson, Founder & Creative DirectorPRESS INQUIRIES: RON CARTER, PUBLIC RELATIONS, THE CARTER AGENCYEmail: prbana29@gmail.comPhone: 323-864-7092CONTACT INFORMATIONNOW BOOKING: FORREST ROBINSON’S FUNK ASYLUM VOL. 1For more information, visit the presenters page at www.flowerpotproductions.org and emailbooking@flowerpotproductions.org.

