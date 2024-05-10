THE NATIONAL URBAN LEAGUE PARTNERS WITH WAYMO TO LAUNCH A FIRST- OF-ITS-KIND RIDE-HAILING PILOT PROGRAM IN LOS ANGELES
Los Angeles Urban League through its partnership with the National Urban League and Waymo will provide 50 community members temporary access to Waymo One
"We are thrilled to partner with Waymo. This pilot program based on an advanced autonomous ride-hailing service will offer access to new technology to all communities that we serve.""LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE NATIONAL URBAN LEAGUE PARTNERS WITH WAYMO TO LAUNCH A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND RIDE-HAILING PILOT PROGRAM IN LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA.
— Cynthia Mitchell-Heard, President & CEO of the Los Angeles Urban League
The Los Angeles Urban League through its partnership with the National Urban League and Waymo will provide 50 select community members temporary access to Waymo One, a fully autonomous ride hailing service, in Los Angeles this summer.
The National Urban League (NUL), one of the nation’s oldest civil rights organizations, is partnering with Waymo, the autonomous driving technology company, to launch a groundbreaking ride-hailing pilot program in Los Angeles, California. As part of this partnership, NUL’s affiliate, the Los Angeles Urban League, will provide selected participants with free, temporary access to Waymo One in Los Angeles. LAUL participants can use Waymo One, a fully autonomous ride-hailing service, for their daily needs – such as commuting to work, going to school, or getting home safely – and are encouraged to provide feedback about their experience to help shape the future of fully autonomous ride-hailing. This collaboration brings together two industry leaders to empower personal and professional mobility.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with Waymo. This pilot program based on an advanced autonomous ride-hailing service will offer access to new technology to all communities that we serve,” said Cynthia Mitchell-Heard, President & CEO of the Los Angeles Urban League.“By combining our strengths and resources, we are well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of the residents in our communities.” Mitchell-Heard was recently appointed President & CEO of the Los Angeles Urban League. She is the first woman in almost 100 years to lead the esteemed civil rights organization.
"At the community level, the National Urban League and its affiliates, including the Los Angeles Urban League, provide direct services that improve the lives of more than three million people annually. The National Urban League's mission is to help African Americans and others in underserved communities achieve their highest true social parity, economic self-reliance, power, and civil rights," said Marc Morial, President of the National Urban League. “Waymo offers solutions to current transportation priorities facing California, including expanding transportation options for underserved populations, seniors, and physically disabled populations. Waymo’s service provides a much-needed tool in our ever-growing toolkit to further extend economic opportunities to those we serve.”
“Waymo is proud to partner with the National Urban League and the Los Angeles Urban League to create a first-of-its-kind autonomous vehicle (AV) pilot program in the City of Los Angeles,” said Michelle Peacock, Waymo Global Head of Public Policy. “This program will engage the city's community, particularly those from historically underserved areas, to gather crucial feedback and ensure their perspectives are included from the outset as we expand our services in Los Angeles. Waymo’s AV technology has the potential to advance transportation equity in historically underserved communities.”
About The National Urban League
Established in 1910, the National Urban League works with leaders within the community, corporate partners, and policy makers at the national and local levels. According to the National Urban League website its mission is “To help African Americans and others in underserved communities achieve their highest true social parity, economic self-reliance, power, and civil rights. The League promotes economic empowerment through education and job training, housing and community development.
About The Los Angeles Urban League
The mission of the Los Angeles Urban League, which is an affiliate of the National Urban League, is to help African Americans and others in underserved communities achieve their highest true social parity, economic self-reliance, power, and civil rights. For more information about The Los Angeles Urban League, please visit www.laul.org.
About Waymo
Waymo is an autonomous driving technology company with a mission to make it safe and easy for people and things to get where they’re going. Since our start as the Google Self-Driving Car Project in 2009, Waymo has been focused on building, deploying, and commercializing the World’s Most Experienced DriverTM technology to improve the world's access to mobility while saving thousands of lives now lost to traffic crashes. The Waymo Driver powers Waymo One, the world's first fully autonomous ride-hailing service. For more: www.waymo.com.
Ron H. Carter
The Carter Agency
+1 626-345-1413
tca@sbcglobal.net
