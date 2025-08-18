Mission Meets Momentum: Youth In Need Partners with GBS to Power Next-Gen Talent Engagement

Youth In Need and GBS Logos From Discovery to Design to Democratization: The Brand x System™ Blueprint for Behavioral Brand Building Group photo of the local GBS Worldwide team at their St. Louis office location Youth In Need celebrates being named a 2025 Top Workplace, reflecting its inclusive, diverse, and mission-focused culture that GBS is proud to help amplify. Youth in Need Logo

Partnership will boost recruitment, enhance brand storytelling, and advance Youth In Need’s mission through EBx and BxS frameworks.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Youth In Need, a St. Charles-based nonprofit that has empowered children, teens, and families for more than five decades, has selected GBS Worldwide as its Agency of Record (AOR) for employer brand and recruitment marketing.

Through this partnership, GBS will lead a full-scale employer brand refresh and recruitment marketing strategy for Youth In Need. Initiatives include activating the organization’s employee value proposition (EVP), launching integrated recruitment campaigns, producing talent attraction content, and strengthening engagement across digital and social channels.

GBS will apply its proprietary Employer Brand Experience (EBx)™ , a research-driven approach designed to improve retention and long-term performance by aligning talent with organizational culture. The agency will also implement its Brand × System (BxS)™ framework to integrate brand storytelling, candidate experience design, and measurable hiring outcomes such as offer acceptance and first-year success.

As part of its ongoing commitment to community impact, GBS participates in Pledge 1%, dedicating 1% of company hours to volunteering each year. In addition, 5% of GBS’s annual work is committed to helping nonprofits and not-for-profits advance their missions.

“At GBS, we consider it a privilege to support organizations that dedicate themselves to serving others,” said Dwane Lay, Chief Experience Officer at GBS. “Having started my career at Youth In Need, I know firsthand the impact they have on the community. Helping advance their mission is more than a project for us— it’s personal.”

“We are beyond excited to partner with GBS Worldwide,” said April Gabel, Vice President of People Partnerships at Youth In Need. “Their team understands our work, our mission, and the communities we serve. With their expertise, we can reach more passionate candidates and volunteers who share our commitment to making a difference.”

“For over fifty years, Youth In Need has been committed to helping young people and families thrive,” said Pat Holterman-Hommes, President & CEO of Youth In Need. “GBS’s innovative approach will help us connect with the right talent, expand our outreach, and bring more hands and hearts to the work we do every day.”

About Youth In Need

Founded in 1974, Youth In Need is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building positive futures for children, teens, and families. The agency provides educational, counseling, and residential services, serving thousands of individuals annually across Eastern Missouri. Learn more at www.youthinneed.org.

About GBS Worldwide

GBS Worldwide is an award-winning employer brand and recruitment marketing agency that combines behavioral psychology, creative storytelling, and data-driven strategy to help organizations attract, engage, and retain top talent. Known for its industry-leading, proprietary Employer Brand Intelligence System (EBIS)™, Employer Brand Experience (EBx)™ and Brand × System (BxS)™ frameworks, GBS partners with clients across industries to create measurable talent outcomes and unforgettable employer brand experiences. As part of its social impact commitment, GBS dedicates 1% of its hours to volunteering and 5% of its annual work to advancing the missions of nonprofits and not-for-profits. Learn more at www.meetgbs.com.

