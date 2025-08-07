GBS Worldwide Appoints Torey Palmer as Chief Growth Officer to Power Expansion

Torey Palmer, Newly Appointed Chief Growth Officer at GBS GBS Worldwide logo, stacked Misalignment between employer brand and employee experience isn’t just cultural—it’s costly. EVP misalignment drives disengagement, absenteeism, and turnover-related expenses. The Brand × System™ framework guides organizations through discovery, design, and democratization to build scalable, values-aligned employer brand strategies.

Palmer brings two decades of growth leadership to GBS and will lead GBS’s next phase of client and revenue growth across global operations.

Joining GBS means leading with intention. We’re aligning hiring, brand, and strategy through the Decision Engine™ to help clients make smarter, faster, more revenue-connected talent decisions.” — Torey Palmer, Chief Growth Officer

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GBS Worldwide today announced the appointment of seasoned consultant Torey Palmer as Chief Growth Officer (CGO). In this role, Palmer will lead business growth initiatives, strengthen client partnerships, and accelerate revenue through scalable, performance-led strategies.

Palmer’s appointment signals the continued growth of GBS Worldwide, a full-service marketing and consulting firm specializing in employer branding, recruitment marketing, and Employer Value Proposition (EVP) development. Over the past 24 months, GBS clients have reported an average 28% reduction in time-to-fill and significant increases in qualified candidate volume across targeted campaigns. These results have contributed to revenue growth in key sectors including technology, healthcare, and professional services.

"At GBS, we don’t just hire talent. We invest in people who raise the bar,” said Crystal Lay, CEO of GBS. “Torey brings sharp insight and a people-centered instinct. It’s the kind of leadership that moves teams forward. We’re excited to have his voice and vision shaping what comes next.”

Palmer joins GBS with more than 21 years of experience in business development and consulting. He has a strong track record of cultivating lasting client relationships, delivering value through strategic growth planning, and helping organizations clearly articulate their service impact.

“What excites me about joining GBS is working with a leadership team that’s fully committed to driving meaningful growth. When I’m energized the way GBS energizes me, I’m at my best—and that energy is contagious. It strengthens teams and naturally elevates the experience we deliver to our clients. Opportunity is perhaps the most exciting part of all this. I’ve long respected the results GBS produces, the way they treat the team, and the reputation it has earned in the industry. I’m proud to now help amplify that and shape what comes next.”

Palmer also shared insight into what he sees as a critical shift in the talent landscape:

“We are entering a new phase in employer branding. It’s no longer just about winning a ‘war for talent.’ It’s about finding, attracting and really connecting with the right talent. While some forward-thinking companies are beginning to apply AI in this space, many still struggle to align these tools with values-driven hiring. GBS brings the behavioral insight and strategic expertise needed to help clients close that gap.”

With Palmer in this strategic leadership role, GBS Worldwide is advancing its delivery of AI-enabled talent acquisition tools and psychology-driven employer brand solutions. These offerings are part of GBS’s proprietary Employer Brand Engine™, designed to connect people strategy to business strategy. By aligning brand, behavior, and hiring decisions, GBS helps clients accelerate time-to-fill, improve candidate quality, and activate the Decision Engine™—turning talent attraction into a measurable driver of revenue growth.

